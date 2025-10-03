PathPresenter announces general availability of remote second opinion web portal on Amazon Web Services

PathPresenter, a leading Image Management System and workflow platform for digital pathology, is pleased to announce general availability of ConsultConnect, its innovative solution for digital pathology consultations and remote second opinions, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is PathPresenter's first solution as a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Built by pathologists, ConsultConnect aims to provide leading institutions with the fastest, easiest, and most cost-effective way to scale their remote second opinion programs globally. Designed for institutions with significant subspecialty expertise, ConsultConnect addresses the two major barriers to adoption in digital pathology: budgeting and long implementation/integration times. ConsultConnect has no upfront implementation fees or subscription fees and offers a highly streamlined and simplified onboarding process, allowing institutions to get up and running with their cloud-based solution in days instead of months.

ConsultConnect is all about removing the barriers to going digital and creating ROI. For institutions seeking to expand their high-value remote second opinion services, ConsultConnect dramatically simplifies the whole process, With our launch on AWS, it's easier than ever for pathology departments to demonstrate the value of digital pathology investment to their C-Suite and IT teams. With little or no risk, they can rapidly onboard referring hospitals and pathologists and ultimately provide seamless access for patients and physicians around the world to much-needed subspecialty experts for trusted second opinions." Patrick Myles, CEO, PathPresenter

ConsultConnect has been optimized to run on AWS HealthImaging to deliver low-latency, petabyte-scale digital pathology with the very best imaging performance and data integrity. AWS HealthImaging is a purpose-built, HIPAA-eligible service that enables healthcare providers and their software partners to store and transform medical imaging in the cloud, giving customers the performance, scale, and low total cost of ownership needed for large pathology workloads. AWS services provide robust security measures specifically designed for handling patient data across various healthcare entities. As an APN member,

PathPresenter joins a global network of 100,000 Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.