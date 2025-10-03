Researchers link high-volume listening habits to future hearing damage in young people

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Örebro UniversitetOct 3 2025

Music is more of a personal experience for young people and plays a significant role in their well-being and emotional regulation. However, using headphones almost around the clock risks leading to hearing damage. Research at örebro University lends support to initiatives to raise awareness about high sound levels and the problems this may cause for society in the future.

There are studies indicating that prolonged listening to music through headphones contributes to increased hearing damage. Music is accessible everywhere via mobile listening. It's not surprising that our hearing can be affected when music listening begins as early as age 8 or 9, and when it, for many, takes up large parts of the day."

Iris Elmazoska, Researcher, Örebro University
 

There are few previous research studies that compare the actual volume young people listen to with changes in hearing. Most studies rely on participants estimating how much they listen and at what volume. In Iris Elmazoska's research, the young participants brought their own headphones and music players. They picked a song they usually listen to and set the volume they typically use, and measurements were taken using lab equipment.

"One study from 2005, followed young people over time and it showed a connection between sound level during music listening and effects on hearing. I hope to continue following the participants in my study to see what changes occur in their hearing over time," says Iris Elmazoska.

A total of 53 young people participated in Iris Elmazoska's studies. In one of the studies, they were interviewed about how they use music, and they are aware of the risks of listening at high volume. However, they do not always understand the consequences for their hearing. Raising awareness about hearing is a central theme in Iris Elmazoska's research:

Related Stories

"Hearing problems develop slowly. Often, you don't notice them until later - when other issues like tinnitus or difficulty understanding speech in noisy environments arise. By then, it's often too late to do anything about it. Some participants in the study reported ringing in their ears and said they notice when they've been exposed to sound for too long. Most of the participants had normal hearing, but in some cases, we observed deterioration in the highest frequencies."

The combination of noise and loud sounds over a long period increases the risk of hearing damage. Many of the young people in the study listen to music through headphones all day, even at school. Some even sleep with headphones in their ears.

"It's important to take a break from sound exposure and allow recovery. Research suggests that hearing can be protected through periods of silence. Sound fatigue seems to be common among the participants in the study, even if no hearing loss is detected," says Iris Elmazoska.

Iris Elmazoska has interviewed the youths about their listening habits, and music plays a significant role in their lives. It helps them manage emotions and makes them feel better. Their listening habits differ from those of previous generations.

"Music is more of a personal experience today. In the past, people experienced music together. These youths talk about how music helps them manage emotions and feel better. They don't think of music as noise, even though most of them know that listening at high volume isn't good for you. Future risks matter less than how they feel in the moment," says Iris Elmazoska.

The study lays the foundation for further research into the types of hearing damage that may occur in the future. The equipment used in the study is more advanced than what is typically used. Damage to young people's hearing is not always detected through standard measurements. To prevent future problems and increased costs for society, both more research and more hearing screenings for young people are needed.

Source:

Örebro Universitet

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence
Eating habits directly influence vaginal microbiome, research finds
Redefining Alzheimer’s development by mapping disease sequences
Research reveals Ghanaian children face high cancer risk from local fish
New research reveals why fiber-rich diets fuel you better than refined foods
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women
Can smoking while pregnant harm your child’s teeth? New research suggests yes
How cohesin mechanics and nanotracker tech are redefining DNA research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sapio Sciences and Ultima Genomics partner to advance multi-omics research