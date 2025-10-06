PAHO Director calls for stronger cooperation in health financing and security

Pan American Health OrganizationOct 6 2025

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa met on Wednesday October 1 with members of the Council of the Americas' Healthcare Series leadership group and with health authorities from Argentina, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, and Panama to advocate for stronger cooperation in health financing and security.

During a high-level dinner at COA's Washington office on the margins of the 62nd PAHO Directing Council, Dr. Barbosa said that Latin America has a unique opportunity to place health at the heart of the regional agenda ahead of December's Summit of the Americas in the Dominican Republic.

Bringing together public health officials and private-sector leaders exemplifies the kind of partnership we need to address the complex challenges at the intersection of health and the economy in our region. We need sustained financing, innovation, and cross-sector partnerships to reach the most vulnerable and sustain progress.

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Director

During the meeting, Council of the Americas members expressed their interest in working with PAHO to strengthen health policies and contribute to the development of strategies that result in better health outcomes across the region. They also viewed this engagement as an opportunity to offer their support and expertise in advancing shared health goals across the hemisphere.

Dr. Barbosa outlined a range of priorities for advancing health across the Americas, with a particular focus on tackling noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). He emphasized that addressing conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer is not only a health imperative but also an economic one, as NCDs strain health systems, reduce labor force participation, and limit productivity.

He also underscored the importance of regional cooperation and economic growth, noting that when governments and the private sector align with PAHO's technical expertise, the results can be transformative—fostering sustainable markets, strengthening health security, and driving long-term prosperity. Participants agreed that health and the economy are deeply interconnected, with partnerships across sectors essential to building a healthier, more resilient region.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
