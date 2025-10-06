PAHO concludes 62nd Directing Council with Strategic Plan 2026-2031 for healthier Americas

Over four days, health ministers and high-level delegates from PAHO Member States engaged in robust discussions, navigating 43 agenda items, reviewing progress and final reports, and adopting nine resolutions.

"I wish to extend my sincerest thanks and heartfelt appreciation to you all for your individual and collective contributions to delivering on this week's extensive tasks", said PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa in his closing remarks. He emphasized the importance of solidarity and joint action, reinforcing PAHO mandate to protect the health of the people of the Americas.

Strategic Plan 2026-2031 approved

A central outcome of the meeting was the approval of PAHO's Strategic Plan 2026-2031, which lays out a bold and measurable vision to accelerate progress toward healthier, more resilient societies. The plan was the product of an extensive consultative process involving Member States and stakeholders, and will serve as a blueprint to tackle fragmented services, rising NCDs, and emerging health threats.

This Strategic Plan includes an extensive analysis of the current context, the impact of health challenges on health and well-being, the outlook and opportunities for the future, and the Bureau's role in accelerating progress." Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Director

Key resolutions passed

Delegates approved nine resolutions, including:

A new policy for expanding access to high-cost and high-price health technologies , designed to promote affordability through stronger regulatory frameworks, expanded use of regional procurement mechanisms, and regional innovation and production.

, designed to promote affordability through stronger regulatory frameworks, expanded use of regional procurement mechanisms, and regional innovation and production. The Plan of Action on Noncommunicable Disease Prevention and Control 2025-2030, which aims to reduce the burden of NCDs—such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases—through integrated, people-centered primary health care systems and risk factor reduction.

Technical briefings and regional cooperation

The Council featured several key briefings, including:

The launch of the World Bank-PAHO Lancet Regional Health Commission report , No Time to Wait, which warned of dire health and economic consequences if countries fail to strengthen primary health care systems. The report emphasizes that building resilience must be a cornerstone of primary health care systems in Latin America and the Caribbean.

, No Time to Wait, which warned of dire health and economic consequences if countries fail to strengthen primary health care systems. The report emphasizes that building resilience must be a cornerstone of primary health care systems in Latin America and the Caribbean. An update on the advances in the use of the PAHO's Regional Revolving Funds , showcasing innovations in regional vaccine production, the introduction of molecular kits for cervical cancer diagnosis, and expanded access to new health technologies.

, showcasing innovations in regional vaccine production, the introduction of molecular kits for cervical cancer diagnosis, and expanded access to new health technologies. A session on accelerating the elimination of communicable diseases, where countries shared best practices and PAHO highlighted "best buys" for reaching vulnerable populations and scaling up cost-effective, high-impact interventions. The session also included a recognition of Suriname for having eliminated malaria.

"We all agree that while we continue to build on our collective successes, there is still much to be done to address persistent challenges," said Dr. Barbosa.

In a special ceremony, PAHO unveiled a sculpture honoring health workers of the Americas for their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed over three million lives in the region.

Peruvian psychiatrist Dr. July Esther Caballero Peralta received the PAHO Award for Health Services Management and Leadership 2025 for her work in expanding mental health services in Peru, particularly for vulnerable populations.

As he closed the meeting, Dr. Barbosa thanked delegates for their commitment, emphasizing the "rich consultative process" that shaped the week's outcomes. "Today, I respectfully ask that we recommit to our Pan-American values of excellence, solidarity, respect, and integrity," he urged, calling for sustained collaboration to achieve a healthier Americas.