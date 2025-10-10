Personalized chatbot feedback encourages teens to drink less sugar

By turning daily drink tracking into interactive coaching, researchers found that tailored chatbot feedback not only curbed teens’ sugar consumption but also revealed how digital reinforcement can drive real behavioral change. 

Study: Sugar intake trajectories in adolescents: Evaluating behavioral change with group-based trajectory modeling. Image Credit: Kmpzzz / Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in PLoS ONE investigates how teenagers respond to a personalized chatbot intervention designed to reduce their sugar intake.

How chatbots could help teens maker healthier drink choices

Drinking sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) increases the risk of cancer, metabolic syndrome, dental caries, poor mental health, and addiction. Despite these adverse effects, SSBs remain widely available and popular, particularly among teenagers.

Researchers have investigated the utility of various approaches to mitigate SSB intake among adolescents, of which include traditional one-way mass media campaigns and interactive text-based interventions. Although these efforts provide temporary improvements, there remains an urgent need to identify immediate and individualized methods that can effectively regulate SSB consumption behaviors.

Chatbots have emerged as promising tools that can promote weight management and support healthy lifestyles through real-time monitoring. The benefits of chatbots can be further optimized by incorporating adaptive intervention strategies to personalize feedback based on individual responses.

Dietary trajectory analysis further supports the individualization of this method by assessing variations in individual dietary behaviors, such as SSB consumption, over time. One example is group-based trajectory modeling (GBTM), which can be used to quantify the effects of a personalized dietary intervention based on individual responses to ensure its efficacy.

The R-Ma Bot experiment: How teenagers received personalized feedback

In the current study, study participants evaluated the efficacy of the ‘R-Ma Bot’ chatbot in reducing their consumption of sugar, sodium, and caffeine from carbonated and/or energy drinks over a period of 14 days. A total of 42 adolescents residing in South Korea used the R-Ma Bot intervention.

The chatbot provided two types of intake-based tailored feedback that was either reward- or education-based. Whereas a study participant who reduced or maintained their intake of sugar, sodium, or caffeine was provided reward-based feedback, increased intake of these SSB ingredients was addressed through education-based feedback.

Points were allocated for each dietary ingredient based on intake reduction from the previous day. For example, a weak reward of 50 points was provided when the study participant did not report an increase or decrease in their intake, whereas 100 or 200 points were granted when a study participant completely abstained from or reduced their intake of a specific ingredient, respectively.

Related Stories

Conversely, increased intake of sugar, sodium, or caffeine was addressed with educational infographic slides that increased in intensity as intake increased. These slides included information about the health consequences of excessive SSB intake, recommended intake levels, and alternative beverage options with lower sugar, sodium, or caffeine content to encourage healthier choices. However, the study noted that the most intensive "specific education" feedback was designed but not actually delivered, as no participants triggered this level during the 14-day period.

Personalized feedback significantly reduced sugar intake

The study cohort was classified based on their SSB ingredient intake trajectory, which included reduction, maintenance, and no-intake groups that comprised 38.1%, 57.1%, and 4.8% of all study participants, respectively. Within each group, as well as between groups and for the same individual, significant fluctuations in daily sugar intake were observed over time, thus emphasizing the importance of tailored interventions.

At baseline, study participants in the reduction group reported 39.8 g/day of sugar intake that reduced to 1.8 g/day by the end of the intervention. Those in the maintenance group reported a gradual reduction in their sugar intake that was maintained at about 9.2 g/day.

The type of intervention, time, and trajectory group all interacted with each other to modulate the final outcome. Although no specific feedback type was statistically more effective than the advanced education group (which served as the reference), the overall time-dependent interaction indicated a cumulative reduction in sugar intake across the 14-day period. Importantly, the current study was underpowered for this type of direct comparison and lacked a control group.

Racial and ethnic minority adolescents, as well as those of an older age, were most likely to significantly reduce their sugar intake. Comparatively, Korean native adolescents exhibited consistent responses to the different interventions across trajectory types.

Behavioral change is not drive by singular decisions but shaped by the accumulation of repeated reinforcement experiences over time.”

The study findings suggest that reinforcement-based tailored feedback may help reduce or stabilize SSB consumption levels over time. Nevertheless, additional studies using larger sample cohorts and more diverse populations are needed to monitor the long-term efficacy of these interventions to support sustainable reductions in SSB consumption.

Journal reference:
  • Lee, J., Lee, H., Shim, S. Y., et al. (2025). Sugar intake trajectories in adolescents: Evaluating behavioral change with group-based trajectory modeling. PLoS ONE. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0333389.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, October 10). Personalized chatbot feedback encourages teens to drink less sugar. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 10, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251010/Personalized-chatbot-feedback-encourages-teens-to-drink-less-sugar.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Personalized chatbot feedback encourages teens to drink less sugar". News-Medical. 10 October 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251010/Personalized-chatbot-feedback-encourages-teens-to-drink-less-sugar.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Personalized chatbot feedback encourages teens to drink less sugar". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251010/Personalized-chatbot-feedback-encourages-teens-to-drink-less-sugar.aspx. (accessed October 10, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. Personalized chatbot feedback encourages teens to drink less sugar. News-Medical, viewed 10 October 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251010/Personalized-chatbot-feedback-encourages-teens-to-drink-less-sugar.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Healthy lifestyle after bowel screening confirmed to lower disease risk
Whole genome sequencing may guide care for thousands of breast cancer patients
Molecular breast imaging is the key to early detection in nearly half of women
Depression can affect surgical outcomes and postoperative costs
Highly targeted gene therapy could revolutionize treatment for cancers linked to herpesvirus
Genetic risk score can help identify women at higher risk of invasive breast cancer
Study reveals new strategy to block TNBC metastasis and restore chromosomal stability
Engineered Salmonella therapy delivers immune payloads to combat cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Rectal bleeding increases the odds of colorectal cancer diagnosis by 8.5 times