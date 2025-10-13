SPT Labtech and Agilent introduce automated target enrichment protocols for genomic workflows

SPT Labtech, a pioneer in the design and development of laboratory automation and liquid handling solutions, and Agilent Technologies Inc. ("Agilent"), a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, today announced the introduction of automated target enrichment protocols on SPT Labtech's firefly®+ platform. Automating genomic workflows, the optimized Target Enrichment protocols support researchers using Agilent's SureSelect Max DNA Library Prep Kits.

Available immediately to all firefly+ users on the firefly community cloud, the new protocols enable users to prepare libraries with Agilent's Library Prep and Target Enrichment panels and have been developed through a collaboration between SPT Labtech's in-house applications team and Agilent's R&D and product teams. By leveraging firefly+'s advanced automation, the protocols enable hands-off library prep with increased reproducibility, reduced error rates, and significant time savings.

Development work was carried out on the latest version of Agilent's Exome V8 and a smaller Comprehensive Cancer Panel (CGP), with applicability across the full range of Agilent's Target Enrichment panels, providing a streamlined and flexible workflow for laboratories.

Making these protocols available today is a critical step in addressing bottlenecks across sequencing workflows. By combining Agilent's gold-standard chemistry with firefly+ automation, we are helping labs scale sequencing faster, more reliably, and with greater efficiency." Morten Frost, Chief Commercial Officer, SPT Labtech

Nina Green, Vice President and General Manager of the Clinical Diagnostic Division at Agilent, added: "Agilent's SureSelect Max DNA Library Prep Kit delivers the robust chemistry and high performance that labs demand for target enrichment. We are pleased to partner with SPT on enabling the first Target Enrichment protocol on the firefly+, enabling researchers to scale their sequencing workflows with greater efficiency."

Representatives from SPT Labtech (booth #2487) will be attending the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2025 annual meeting, 14th - 18th October, Boston, MA, where they will be available to discuss this new development.