SPT Labtech and Agilent introduce automated target enrichment protocols for genomic workflows

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
SPT LabtechOct 13 2025

SPT Labtech, a pioneer in the design and development of laboratory automation and liquid handling solutions, and Agilent Technologies Inc. ("Agilent"), a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, today announced the introduction of automated target enrichment protocols on SPT Labtech's firefly®+ platform. Automating genomic workflows, the optimized Target Enrichment protocols support researchers using Agilent's SureSelect Max DNA Library Prep Kits.

Available immediately to all firefly+ users on the firefly community cloud, the new protocols enable users to prepare libraries with Agilent's Library Prep and Target Enrichment panels and have been developed through a collaboration between SPT Labtech's in-house applications team and Agilent's R&D and product teams. By leveraging firefly+'s advanced automation, the protocols enable hands-off library prep with increased reproducibility, reduced error rates, and significant time savings.

Development work was carried out on the latest version of Agilent's Exome V8 and a smaller Comprehensive Cancer Panel (CGP), with applicability across the full range of Agilent's Target Enrichment panels, providing a streamlined and flexible workflow for laboratories.

Making these protocols available today is a critical step in addressing bottlenecks across sequencing workflows. By combining Agilent's gold-standard chemistry with firefly+ automation, we are helping labs scale sequencing faster, more reliably, and with greater efficiency."

Morten Frost, Chief Commercial Officer, SPT Labtech

Nina Green, Vice President and General Manager of the Clinical Diagnostic Division at Agilent, added: "Agilent's SureSelect Max DNA Library Prep Kit delivers the robust chemistry and high performance that labs demand for target enrichment. We are pleased to partner with SPT on enabling the first Target Enrichment protocol on the firefly+, enabling researchers to scale their sequencing workflows with greater efficiency."

Representatives from SPT Labtech (booth #2487) will be attending the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2025 annual meeting, 14th - 18th October, Boston, MA, where they will be available to discuss this new development.

Source:

SPT Labtech

Posted in: Genomics | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI identifies novel gene variants linked to Alzheimer’s risk
Gene expression maps explain why diseases often occur together
Study explains how genetics and lifestyle combined to keep a 117-year-old healthy
Scientists uncover 53 genetic clues that shape math ability beyond IQ
Researchers uncover dozens of traits driven by maternal versus paternal genes
Why Salmonella Dublin poses a food safety threat in beef and dairy
How 50,000 years of ancestry shaped India’s unique disease patterns
CoVerage outperforms rivals in early detection of COVID mutations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New strategies to tackle resistant foodborne pathogens