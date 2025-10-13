Scientists explore natural hypothermic states as therapy for brain injury

Hypothermia can preserve neuron health following brain injury, but complications from external cooling make it less promising therapeutically. Recent evidence suggests that activating a specific neuron population triggers a reversible, hibernation-like hypothermic state without external cooling, but does this form of hypothermia still preserve neuron health? In a new JNeurosci paper, researchers led by Takeshi Sakurai at the University of Tsukuba explored this question using male mice.

The researchers found that triggering this specific hypothermic state in mice improved motor performance following brain injury. Imaging methods showed that neurons also had improved survival in the injured brain area accompanied by less signs of neuroinflammation. The researchers further identified cellular features consistent with the idea that this form of hypothermia may preserve neural health.

While this work is preclinical, the authors suggest that it unveils a potential way to work around complications from external cooling when using hypothermia as a treatment for traumatic brain injury. Speaking on future experimental plans, says Sakurai, "Optimizing the timing and duration of this treatment after injury, testing across additional injury models, and evaluating safety and efficacy in larger animals will be important next steps."