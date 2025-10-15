Debunking myths about safe childbirth in the 40s

While delaying motherhood is a growing national trend, a new Orlando Health survey reveals a widespread public misconception. Over half of Americans (54%) believe women cannot give birth safely in their 40s. At Orlando Health, doctors are breaking down these misconceptions and empowering hopeful mothers through advanced testing and technology that ensures safer pregnancies.

Pregnant women over the age of 35 are no different than other younger patients. In my clinic, one-third of my maternity patients are of advanced maternal age and they have routine, uncomplicated pregnancies." Natasha Spencer, M.D., obstetrician and gynecologist at Orlando Health

Dr. Spencer encourages her older patients to start with preconception counseling to best optimize their health, including adjusting medications and screening for early pregnancy risks, such as diabetes. For the baby, she recommends heart ultrasounds, anatomy scans, and chromosomal testing.

These comprehensive precautions are in place to ensure the safety and health of both mother and baby during the full term of the pregnancy. Yet, the survey found that less than half of Americans (41%) are aware of the technology and testing available to decrease risks for a healthy baby after 35 years old.

"We can diagnose issues earlier, giving us a head start on things that may not initially appear normal," said Dr. Spencer. "We now have specialists, treatments, and management strategies for individuals who may not have a typical pregnancy. Women can feel confident about having children later in life."

Melissa Holmes felt uneasy when she discovered she was pregnant at 42 with her second son. Facing health challenges like painful uterine fibroids, she worried about carrying a healthy pregnancy. A miscarriage in her early thirties only intensified her fears.

"I didn't want to prepare myself and get excited for something that wasn't going to happen," said Holmes. "But then I made an appointment with Dr. Spencer and she assured me that everything would be okay."

Holmes began taking supplements, such as iron and prenatal vitamins, and underwent testing for abnormalities. She was also referred to a high-risk doctor to ensure her baby was growing strong. By following the guidance of her Orlando Health care team, she safely welcomed her baby boy, Jayceon, into the world.

"I just wanted to do things differently this time around," said Holmes with tears in her eyes. "Now, my son is the reason I pursue my dreams. There are plenty of women out here giving birth in their 40s. It can be done, and it can be done graciously."

To help clear up common misconceptions, Dr. Spencer encourages all women considering motherhood to seek guidance, optimize their health, and take advantage of the latest support for a safe, healthy pregnancy.

"As obstetricians, we'll be your biggest supporters," said Dr. Spencer. "We are here to provide comprehensive care, ensure your success, and stand by you every step of the way."

Survey methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Ipsos on the KnowledgePanel® from September 5 to September 7, 2025, and surveyed 1,024 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample and has margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level for results based on the entire sample of adults. The margin of sampling error takes into account the design effect of 1.05. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact: [email protected].