Researchers explore the use of virtual reality to reduce stress in young adults with diabetes

Researchers at Wayne State University and Johns Hopkins University are exploring the use of virtual reality (VR) to reduce stress in young adults suffering from diabetes.

This research is being aided by a three-year grant in the amount of $941,418 from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. April Idalski Carcone, professor of family medicine and public health sciences at Wayne State University's School of Medicine, is the co-principal Investigator on the study, "Feasibility of MBSR-VR to Reduce Stress among Emerging Adults with T1D."

We've been collaborating with Johns Hopkins University on this line of research for more than 10 years. Diabetes is a chronic illness that creates additional stress in young people, who are already going through a lot of anxiety figuring out their lives and deciding what to do after high school and so forth. Stress can exacerbate health issues, particularly for those already going through physical challenges. Cortisol increases as a result of stress, and stress can essentially wear out the body. So if your body is already going through difficulties, it can make your health even worse." Dr. April Idalski Carcone, professor of family medicine and public health sciences, Wayne State University's School of Medicine

The goal of this research is to assess the feasibility and acceptability of virtually delivered Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction enhanced with virtual reality (MBSR-VR). Carcone believes this technique will improve health outcomes by providing improved stress coping in individuals ages 16 to 20 with type 1 diabetes and high levels of stress reactivity, which is considered a high-risk population often linked to poor health outcomes.

"One of the challenges we had with an earlier version of this research was that we were gathering people onto campus for group intervention sessions, but it was logistically difficult to bring everyone to campus at the same time in the same place," said Carcone. "Instead, we decided to try this in a virtual format. People coming together in a VR space sounded very exciting and provided us with a format that was a little more engaging. We can utilize different virtual environments as opposed to the split screen Zoom-style call that we are all so familiar with. You can virtually gather people around a campfire, in a pool where you can toss a virtual beachball around, and so forth."

Dr. Erica Sibinga, associate professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, is the co-principal investigator on the study. Dr. Deborah Ellis, associate department chair of research for family medicine in Wayne State University's School of Medicine, and Dr. Angulique Outlaw, associate professor of behavioral sciences in the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health Sciences in Wayne State University's School of Medicine, will also have significant roles.

If successful, Carcone says that virtual MBSR is a scalable intervention with the potential to be expanded to large groups of young adults with a chronic illness and high levels of stress. This research will also explore any effects MBSR has on glycemic control, mindfulness and psychological distress such as stress, depression and anxiety.

"Youths between ages 16 and 20 are very motivated by their social life, peers and significant others," said Carcone. "These techniques allow us to bring people together who might not otherwise be able to come together. In Detroit, you can gather patients at a hospital, but this method will also allow us to help those living in more rural communities. There's often not another person who has type 1 diabetes if you live in a small upper peninsula community, for instance. This will let them touch base with others their own age who are going through something similar and share experiences that they might not be comfortable talking about with a friend who isn't going through the same thing."

"This award from the National Institutes of Health is an excellent example of the important research that our faculty are engaged in that are seeking solutions for complex challenges," said Dr. Ezemenari M. Obasi, vice president for research & innovation at Wayne State University. "The work of Dr. Carcone and her collaborators could assist the lives of countless young people in Detroit, across Michigan and around the globe."

The grant number for this award from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health is1R01DK141816.