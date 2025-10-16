NYU Langone sets the standard for organ transplant care

The NYU Langone Transplant Institute is the state's top-quality program for liver and kidney transplantation and has some of the fastest heart and lung transplant rates in the nation, according to the latest national data.

The work our institution does to serve patients in need of a lifesaving transplant is second to none. Our multidisciplinary approach to treating the whole person and ensuring they are healthy enough to thrive with their new organ shows in the quality of our outcomes." Robert Montgomery, MD, DPhil, the H. Leon Pachter, MD, Professor of Surgery, chair of the Department of Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute

NYU Langone's kidney transplant program has the highest quality outcomes and largest volume in New York and is No. 2 in the United States, according to data collected by the federally administered Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients. Surgeons at NYU Langone performed 242 deceased donor kidney transplants and 96 living donor transplants in 2024.

Doctors at NYU Langone Transplant Institute performed 109 deceased donor and 6 living donor adult liver transplants, and 10 deceased donor and 2 living donor pediatric liver transplants in partnership with pediatric care teams at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone.

The liver transplant program gets deceased donor organs to recipients on the waiting list at a faster rate than any other center in the Northeast for both children and adults.

The living donor kidney and liver transplant programs both had 100 percent organ and patient survival rates after one year—a critical quality metric. NYU Langone's kidney program is the only one in the nation to perform over 70 living donor kidney transplants and achieve 100 percent organ and patient survival after one year.

In 2024, the Transplant Institute performed 77 heart transplants in adults and children and 76 lung transplants in adults. The lung transplant program has the highest one-year organ survival rate in New York State and gets deceased donor organs to recipients on the waiting list at a faster rate than other centers in the Northeast. Similarly, the heart transplant rate at NYU Langone is faster than any other program in New York City, and three-year survival among heart transplant recipients is the best in the state.

Additionally, NYU Langone is the highest volume left-ventricular assist device (LVAD) program in the Northeast, according to device manufacturer Abbott, setting the regional standard for excellence in advanced heart failure care and enhancing the lives of patients and their families each day.

"The growth of the LVAD program demonstrates our drive to give people a better chance at life until a new heart can be made available to them," said Dr. Montgomery.

The pediatric liver and kidney transplant programs at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital achieved zero waitlist mortality, compared to a national average of 1.1 for pediatric kidney and 5.7 for pediatric liver transplants. Additionally, the Pediatric Heart Failure and Transplant Program gets new hearts to patients faster than regional or national averages.

"Transplant care is a coordinated effort where every member of our team, from surgeons to nurses to support staff, plays a critical role in giving children the chance to thrive," said Adam Griesemer, MD, liver transplant surgeon and surgical director of the pediatric transplant programs at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone. "The true measure of our work is seeing these young patients not just survive, but flourish long after surgery."