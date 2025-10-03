Inactive blood marker SDMA emerges as potential predictor of cardiovascular risk in CKD

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Texas at ArlingtonOct 3 2025

When University of Texas at Arlington researcher Paul J. Fadel and his colleagues launched a study on vascular health in people with chronic kidney disease, they expected to better understand a long-standing belief. For years, scientists have pointed to a blood marker called ADMA-asymmetric dimethylarginine-as a warning sign for vascular problems.

But the team's findings, recently published in the American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology, told a different story.

Instead, another blood marker, SDMA-symmetric dimethylarginine-long considered mostly inactive, showed a stronger connection to vascular health than ADMA.

"The background premise of the study is that people with chronic kidney disease do not die from their kidney problems. They die from cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Fadel, who runs UT Arlington's Human Neural Cardiovascular Control Lab. "We wanted to better understand that connection by examining blood vessel function."

As is the case sometimes in research, the findings weren't entirely what the team expected. While confirming that SDMA is strongly related to kidney function, the study also revealed an unexpected twist-that it may flag early vascular problems more effectively than ADMA in people with chronic kidney disease.

Neither marker is a perfect predictor, Fadel said, but the discovery could help shape how doctors track and treat patients. Focusing on individuals with moderate kidney disease, the study found that higher SDMA levels-but not ADMA-correlated with weaker blood vessel function. In plain terms, SDMA may help identify at-risk patients earlier, potentially before dialysis becomes necessary.

We focused on patients with moderate chronic kidney disease, primarily stage 3, because intervention is still possible to offset the cardiovascular problems that arise with further disease progression and being put on dialysis."

Paul J. Fadel, University of Texas at Arlington

Related Stories

This research suggests that measuring SDMA levels may provide a better approach to monitoring vascular function in patients with kidney disease than relying on ADMA. However, the strength of associations was modest, potentially limiting the role of SDMA as a standalone predictor of vascular dysfunction. Fadel said more research is warranted.

Fadel served as a lead investigator on the project. Coauthors included UTA postdoctoral fellows and doctoral students, as well as physician collaborator Ponnaiah Mohan.

Source:

University of Texas at Arlington

Journal reference:

Grotle, A.-K., et al. (2025). Impaired vascular function in patients with chronic kidney disease who have elevated symmetric dimethylarginine but not asymmetric dimethylarginine. American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology. doi.org/10.1152/ajprenal.00158.2025.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lubiprostone shows promise in slowing kidney disease progression
New class of antihypertensive medications may have both kidney- and cardio-protective benefits
New off-the-shelf immunotherapy for metastatic kidney cancer could help improve outcomes
Modifiable risk factors could double global kidney cancer cases by 2050
Using AI models to improve prediction of CKD's progression to end-stage renal disease
Constipation drug found to slow renal function decline in CKD patients
Study shows sharp increase in kidney disease deaths linked to high blood pressure
Lymphatic vessels found to undergo dramatic changes during kidney transplant rejection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Stem cell treatment could help millions of people with end-stage kidney disease