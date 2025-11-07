SGLT2 inhibitors show consistent cardio-renal protection in 70,000 patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
George Institute for Global HealthNov 7 2025

In late-breaking presentations at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week meeting and simultaneously published in two companion papers in JAMA, the findings are based on data from over 70,000 participants across 10 major randomised controlled trials. The meta-analyses were conducted by the SGLT2 Inhibitor Meta-analysis Cardio-Renal Trialists' Consortium (SMART-C), led by The George Institute for Global Health.

SGLT2 inhibitors, originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, have since demonstrated substantial protection against heart failure and chronic kidney disease (CKD).3 However, questions remained about their effectiveness in people with advanced CKD or those with low levels of albuminuria (protein in the urine – a sign of early kidney disease), and whether benefits extended equally to those without diabetes.

In the first analysis, researchers found that SGLT2 inhibitors reduced the risk of CKD progression by 38% versus placebo and were similar across patients regardless of their kidney function (measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate or eGFR). SGLT2 inhibitors slowed the annual rate of eGFR decline by 51% versus placebo, with benefits across all levels of kidney function and rates of albuminuria.

Importantly, these effects were observed even in people with stage 4 CKD (eGFR <30 mL/min/1.73m²) and those with minimal or no albuminuria (urine albumin-creatinine ratio, uACR ≤30 mg/g) – groups for whom SGLT2 inhibitor treatment recommendations have not been clear.

The second analysis focused on the benefits and risks of SGLT2 inhibitors by diabetes status and albuminuria level. It found that substantial benefits were also for all patients, particularly in reducing hospitalisations. Heart failure hospitalisations were reduced by nearly a third in patients with diabetes and a quarter in those without. The risk of serious adverse events was low and considerably outweighed by the health and mortality benefits.

Associate Professor Brendon Neuen, Renal and Metabolic Program Lead at The George Institute and lead author of one of the studies, said the findings provide the strongest evidence yet to support widespread use of SGLT2 inhibitors in people with CKD.

SGLT2 inhibitors are a powerful tool to reduce the burden of kidney failure, hospitalisation, and premature death in patients with diabetes, CKD, or heart failure. These findings indicate that many more individuals than are currently being treated stand to benefit, highlighting a major opportunity to improve population health."

Brendon Neuen, Study Lead Author, Associate Professor, and Renal and Metabolic Program Lead, George Institute for Global Health

Related Stories

Neuen added, "Our findings support simplifying treatment guidelines to encourage broader use of these medicines."

CKD affects around one in ten people globally – approximately 850 million individuals – and is a leading cause of death and disability.4 The burden of CKD is highest in low- and middle-income countries where access to SGLT2 inhibitors remains low.

"As these medicines become more affordable and widely available in generic form over the next few years, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform care for millions of people living with or at risk of developing kidney disease around the world."

SMART-C is co-chaired by A/Prof Brendon Neuen and Professor Hiddo Heerspink of The George Institute for Global Health.

Source:

George Institute for Global Health

Journal references:

Neuen, B. L., et al. (2025). SGLT2 Inhibitors and Kidney Outcomes by Glomerular Filtration Rate and Albuminuria. Biopsychosocial Science and Medicine. Doi: 10.1001/jama.2025.20834. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2841163#250650261.

 

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Miscellaneous News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Targeted therapy combination shows superior outcomes in advanced kidney cancer
Stem cells and organoids offer a new understanding of APOL1 kidney disease
Finerenone offers hope for kidney protection in patients with type 1 diabetes
Study reveals structural and cellular clues behind cancer-linked GnT-V enzyme selectivity
Novel molecule found to be a key player in kidney injury and repair
Shift workers face higher risk of developing kidney stones
Mismatch in kidney tests may reveal hidden health risks
Low-dose steroids show promise for treating severe kidney inflammation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Innovative approach to enhancing laser lithotripsy for kidney stones