Why community clubs must focus on parents to halt youth drop-out

Community sporting clubs must rethink how they engage parents if they want to stop the slide in young people dropping out of sport, according to new Flinders University research.

The study – published in Sport, Education and Society – highlights how early-season interactions between parents and clubs can make or break a family's ongoing involvement in community sport.

It calls on clubs and sporting organizations to prioritize personalized onboarding, clear communication, and visible recognition of parents' contributions to foster stronger family connections and retain participants.

Lead researcher Associate Professor Sam Elliott says the findings should encourage clubs, governing bodies, and policymakers to see parents not as "sideline problems" but as essential partners in creating safe, supportive, and enjoyable environments for children.

Our research shows that parents are often left feeling dismissed or undervalued by clubs at the very start of a season." Sam Elliott, Study Lead Researcher and Associate Professor, Flinders University

He added, "When clubs provide personalised communication, check-ins, and clear expectations, families feel supported – and children are far more likely to stay engaged in sport long-term."

The study examined four sports – Australian football, netball, swimming, and tennis – using 320 hours of field observations and 41 interviews with parents, coaches, and club leaders. To achieve improved retention rates among youth, sporting clubs should develop:

Induction checklists

Online resources

Communication templates to support meaningful interactions with families from the beginning of the competitive season

Strengthen messaging

Explaining two-way expectations between families and clubs

These insights align with the Australian Sports Commission's Play Well strategy, which emphasizes building inclusive, welcoming environments that keep young people engaged.

"Clubs often assume disengaged parents are lazy, but in reality, many are navigating vague expectations, inconsistent communication, and a lack of recognition," Associate Professor Elliott added.

"Small shifts in how clubs welcome and support parents can transform family experiences, strengthen volunteer workforces, and ultimately reduce dropout."

"Not all the burden should be placed on coaches. Club leaders, including presidents, coordinators, and team managers and administrators, can all make an enormous contribution to these aspects of parent engagement early on," concluded Associate Professor Elliott.