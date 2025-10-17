Understanding post-traumatic vasospasm as a hidden complication of traumatic brain injury

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Journal of Intensive MedicineOct 17 2025

A new review published in the Journal of Intensive Medicine on 25 July, 2025 and led by Dr. Alice Jacquens and Dr. Clara Perrault from Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital, Paris, France, sheds light on an under-recognized complication of traumatic brain injury (TBI): post-traumatic vasospasm (PTV).

PTV is a sudden narrowing of brain arteries that can lead to stroke and long-term neurological damage. It may affect up to 60% of TBI patients but is often missed, especially in intensive care units where patients are sedated or in a coma. Unlike vasospasm after brain aneurysms, PTV occurs earlier, resolves faster, and may follow various patterns depending on the type of trauma.

The review summarizes current knowledge on PTV's causes, detection, and treatments. Key tools like transcranial Doppler ultrasound and S100 protein blood tests can help with early diagnosis. Treatment options include nimodipine and intra-arterial milrinone, though evidence is limited and more studies are needed.

The authors call for systematic monitoring of vasospasm after TBI and propose a classification of PTV based on trauma type. They also explore specific biological mechanisms involving inflammation, blood degradation products, and vasoconstrictors like endothelin-1.

"Post-traumatic vasospasm is often silent but dangerous," says Dr. Jacquens. "Recognizing it early can help prevent secondary brain injury."

With millions of TBIs occurring each year, this work highlights the urgent need for greater clinical awareness and focused research.

Source:

Journal of Intensive Medicine

Journal reference:

Perrault, C., et al. (2025). Post-traumatic vasospasm: Epidemiology, specificities, risk factors, and therapeutics. Journal of Intensive Medicine. doi.org/10.1016/j.jointm.2025.05.004

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Maternal PFAS levels can predict children's brain structural and functional outcomes
New stem cell-based strategy could enhance neuronal regeneration and neuroplasticity
New insights can reshape psychiatric practice across continents
Study offers new models for understanding the causes of chemo brain
Rapid heart rate changes predict response to magnetic brain stimulation in depression
Discovery of unique brain cells sheds light on progressive multiple sclerosis
Brain serotonin levels linked to sexual side effects from antidepressants
Deep brain stimulation shows promise in reducing severe stuttering

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ancient lead exposure may have shaped human evolution and language