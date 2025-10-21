Study: Polio vaccination efforts must not wane

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Bielefeld UniversityOct 21 2025

October 24 marks World Polio Day. The vaccination against poliomyelitis is considered one of the greatest achievements in preventive medicine. It has prevented millions of cases of paralysis and saved hundreds of thousands of lives. It has pushed back a disease that, in the 1950s, still paralyzed thousands of children in Germany and caused many deaths. A recent study published in the Deutsches Ärzteblatt now shows: Despite these unprecedented successes, vaccination efforts must not wane.

Containing polio is one of the greatest achievements of public health — that is, protecting the health of entire populations. But even in Germany, we must continue vaccinating against polio. Complete eradication of the disease will not be achieved anytime soon."

Professor Dr. Oliver Razum of Bielefeld University, senior author of the paper

The study, titled "Successes and Obstacles in the Late Phase of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative," involved researchers from Bielefeld and Heidelberg, among others. It summarizes the history and current status of the global program launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1988. Since then, the number of cases has been reduced by 99.99 percent. Yet the disease remains a global threat.

Why polio has not disappeared

Poliomyelitis, or polio, is caused by highly infectious viruses that primarily affect children. In 90 to 95 percent of cases, the infection causes no symptoms. However, a small proportion of those infected suffer permanent paralysis, particularly of the legs. In severe cases, the disease is fatal because it paralyzes the respiratory muscles.

While large parts of the world are now considered polio-free, so-called wild polioviruses continue to circulate in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Another growing problem is mutations of vaccine-derived viruses, which can cause new outbreaks in countries with low immunization rates. Due to international mobility, such viruses can also reach industrialized countries. Recently, they have been detected in wastewater samples from several European cities, including in Germany.

Funding gaps and vaccine fatigue

The authors of the study also warn of emerging risks. International donors, such as the U.S. development agency USAID, are reducing their funding. As a result, resources for vaccination campaigns are shrinking — while at the same time, conflicts, weak health systems, and increasing vaccine skepticism exacerbate the problem.

Razum therefore draws a clear conclusion: "We must not rely solely on the goal of eradication. What matters most is achieving consistently high vaccination coverage everywhere in the world." Physicians in Germany also play an important role in this effort. They should routinely check vaccination records and ensure that any missing doses are administered.

The study thus arrives at a sobering but clear conclusion: Polio will continue to challenge the global community for years to come. Yet with consistent vaccination, the disease can be prevented from once again becoming a threat.

Source:

Bielefeld University

Journal reference:

Müller, O., et al. (2025) Successes and Obstacles in the Late Phase of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Deutsches Ärzteblatt. DOI: 10.3238/arztebl.m2025.0079

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Maternal PFAS levels can predict children's brain structural and functional outcomes
New vaccine label offers real-time heat exposure detection
Home environment shapes behavior in preschoolers with developmental disabilities
Food allergy diagnoses plummet after guideline implementation
Nemours neurologist wins major NIH award to study hippocampal dysfunction in brain disorders
Children with multiple long-term conditions face nearly threefold higher COVID-19 mortality
New method can create reliable growth charts for children with rare genetic disorders
Experimental gene therapy restores immune system function in children with genetic immune disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Gene therapy shows long-term success in children with rare immune disorder