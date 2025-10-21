Yokogawa announces YNOW2026 Users Conference dates

Yokogawa Corporation of America is pleased to confirm the dates for the next Yokogawa Users Conference and Exhibition, YNOW2026, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 1–3, 2026.

Building on the tremendous success of YNOW2024: Impact Your World in Houston, YNOW2026 will bring together hundreds of industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators as we continue shaping the future of industrial automation, digital transformation, and sustainability.

Over three transformational days, attendees will discover bold ideas, practical solutions, and visionary strategies designed to accelerate their digital journey. From expert-led sessions to valuable networking opportunities, YNOW is more than a conference, it is where the next chapter of industry innovation begins.

Registration will open in early 2026. In the meantime, customers and partners can join our Early Access List to be the first to receive event updates and announcements.

We look forward to welcoming you to New Orleans in 2026 for another inspiring YNOW experience.