New symposium empowers early career scientists in stem cell and developmental biology

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
International Society for Stem Cell ResearchNov 13 2025

For the first time, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), the Society for Developmental Biology (SDB), and the Allen Institute are collaborating to present a three-day scientific symposium led by early-career scientists. The Stem Cell & Developmental Biology Early Career Symposium is designed to nurture the next generation of researchers and provide a platform for professional growth while fostering collaboration at the intersection of developmental biology and stem cell science.

The organizing committee comprises:

Alessandro Bertero, University of Torino, Italy
Ken Cho, University of California, Irvine, USA
Gideon Dunster, Allen Institute, USA
Whitney Edwards, University of North Carolina, USA
Evan Graham, BioLamina, USA
Valentina Greco, Yale School of Medicine, USA
Leigh Harris, Allen Institute, USA
Serge Parent, Allen Institute, USA
Helen Willsey, University of California, San Francisco, USA

The committee is developing an engaging program that promotes cross-disciplinary exchange and amplifies the voices of emerging leaders in the field. Confirmed topics and speakers include:

Data Analysis Across Scales
Christina Theodoris, Gladstone Institute, San Francisco, USA
Sadao Ota, University of Tokyo, Japan
Bruno Vellutini, University Federal de Minas Gerais, Brazil
Leslie Sepaniac, University of Wisconsin, USA

Model Systems and the Organism
Aguilera Castrejon, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Janelia Research Campus, USA
Akane Kawaguchi, National Institute of Genetics, Japan
Yangfei Xiangling, Shanghai Tech, China
Marta Shahbazi, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, UK

Spatial Awareness
Can Aztekin, Max Planck, Germany
Gianluca Amadei, University of Padua, Italy
Lynn Yap, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Claudia Vásquez, University of Washington, USA

Cell Fates and Trials
Ariel Waisman, FLENI, Argentina
Crystal Rogers, University of California, Davis, USA
Nika Shakiba, University of British Columbia, Canada
Alyssa Miller, Conception, USA

More information about the program will be available in the coming months. Mark your calendar for 23-25 September 2026 in Seattle, USA.

Source:

International Society for Stem Cell Research

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Do gut microbes cause autism? New research says diet plays the bigger role
Inhibiting ferroptosis suppressor protein 1 shrinks lung cancers in mice
Breakthrough in bone regeneration using nanoparticle-stem cell hybrid
SPT Labtech and Alithea Genomics collaborate to automate ultra sensitive single-cell transcriptomic workflows
Study reveals how "P bodies" heavily influence a cell's fate
Mayo Clinic scientists create stem cell patch to heal hearts without surgery
Comprehensive kinase atlas reveals new insights into cell signaling and disease
Single-cell analysis reveals HPV-induced keratinocyte heterogeneity in cervical cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Japanese study finds widespread reluctance to donate cells for brain organoid research