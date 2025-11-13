New symposium empowers early career scientists in stem cell and developmental biology

For the first time, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), the Society for Developmental Biology (SDB), and the Allen Institute are collaborating to present a three-day scientific symposium led by early-career scientists. The Stem Cell & Developmental Biology Early Career Symposium is designed to nurture the next generation of researchers and provide a platform for professional growth while fostering collaboration at the intersection of developmental biology and stem cell science.
The organizing committee comprises:
Alessandro Bertero, University of Torino, Italy
Ken Cho, University of California, Irvine, USA
Gideon Dunster, Allen Institute, USA
Whitney Edwards, University of North Carolina, USA
Evan Graham, BioLamina, USA
Valentina Greco, Yale School of Medicine, USA
Leigh Harris, Allen Institute, USA
Serge Parent, Allen Institute, USA
Helen Willsey, University of California, San Francisco, USA
The committee is developing an engaging program that promotes cross-disciplinary exchange and amplifies the voices of emerging leaders in the field. Confirmed topics and speakers include:
Data Analysis Across Scales
Christina Theodoris, Gladstone Institute, San Francisco, USA
Sadao Ota, University of Tokyo, Japan
Bruno Vellutini, University Federal de Minas Gerais, Brazil
Leslie Sepaniac, University of Wisconsin, USA
Model Systems and the Organism
Aguilera Castrejon, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Janelia Research Campus, USA
Akane Kawaguchi, National Institute of Genetics, Japan
Yangfei Xiangling, Shanghai Tech, China
Marta Shahbazi, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, UK
Spatial Awareness
Can Aztekin, Max Planck, Germany
Gianluca Amadei, University of Padua, Italy
Lynn Yap, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Claudia Vásquez, University of Washington, USA
Cell Fates and Trials
Ariel Waisman, FLENI, Argentina
Crystal Rogers, University of California, Davis, USA
Nika Shakiba, University of British Columbia, Canada
Alyssa Miller, Conception, USA
More information about the program will be available in the coming months. Mark your calendar for 23-25 September 2026 in Seattle, USA.