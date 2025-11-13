New symposium empowers early career scientists in stem cell and developmental biology

For the first time, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), the Society for Developmental Biology (SDB), and the Allen Institute are collaborating to present a three-day scientific symposium led by early-career scientists. The Stem Cell & Developmental Biology Early Career Symposium is designed to nurture the next generation of researchers and provide a platform for professional growth while fostering collaboration at the intersection of developmental biology and stem cell science.

The organizing committee comprises:

Alessandro Bertero, University of Torino, Italy

Ken Cho, University of California, Irvine, USA

Gideon Dunster, Allen Institute, USA

Whitney Edwards, University of North Carolina, USA

Evan Graham, BioLamina, USA

Valentina Greco, Yale School of Medicine, USA

Leigh Harris, Allen Institute, USA

Serge Parent, Allen Institute, USA

Helen Willsey, University of California, San Francisco, USA

The committee is developing an engaging program that promotes cross-disciplinary exchange and amplifies the voices of emerging leaders in the field. Confirmed topics and speakers include:

Data Analysis Across Scales

Christina Theodoris, Gladstone Institute, San Francisco, USA

Sadao Ota, University of Tokyo, Japan

Bruno Vellutini, University Federal de Minas Gerais, Brazil

Leslie Sepaniac, University of Wisconsin, USA

Model Systems and the Organism

Aguilera Castrejon, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Janelia Research Campus, USA

Akane Kawaguchi, National Institute of Genetics, Japan

Yangfei Xiangling, Shanghai Tech, China

Marta Shahbazi, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, UK

Spatial Awareness

Can Aztekin, Max Planck, Germany

Gianluca Amadei, University of Padua, Italy

Lynn Yap, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Claudia Vásquez, University of Washington, USA

Cell Fates and Trials

Ariel Waisman, FLENI, Argentina

Crystal Rogers, University of California, Davis, USA

Nika Shakiba, University of British Columbia, Canada

Alyssa Miller, Conception, USA

More information about the program will be available in the coming months. Mark your calendar for 23-25 September 2026 in Seattle, USA.