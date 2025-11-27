New survey highlights essential role of virtual care for long COVID patients

Simon Fraser UniversityNov 27 2025

Preliminary results of a national survey conducted by researchers at the Simon Fraser University Faculty of Health Sciences (SFU FHS) has found that Canadians with Long COVID identified virtual healthcare services as essential to their care.

"Many of the 621 survey respondents from across the country shared how lifesaving and essential these virtual services are in providing accessibility to care that reduces risk of infections, travel time, and PEM", shared FHS Research Fellow Kayli Jamieson, who also has Long COVID herself. 

PEM, or Post-Exertional Malaise, is common in many people with Long COVID, meaning that physical, mental, or sensory activity triggers can cause a flare-up in symptoms lasting from hours to weeks. It is one of many factors that contributes to the chronic and frequently disabling nature of Long COVID.

The study, led by FHS Assistant Professor Dr. Julia Smith, aims to analyze experiences with virtual care through an intersectional lens and ultimately produce a national guidebook providing recommendations on improving virtual care access for people with Long COVID.

A research brief detailing the findings to date from the national survey was issued this fall. In addition to the identification of the importance of virtual care, 69 per cent of respondents shared that their primary care provider had low-to-no awareness of Long COVID, identifying another immediate and significant barrier to accessing health care

These preliminary results suggest that virtual care is particularly helpful for people with Long COVID who face barriers accessing health services such as rural, racialized and 2SLGBTQIA+ patients. We are conducting further research to better understand how virtual healthcare can better serve these groups."

Dr. Julia Smith, FHS Assistant Professor 

Additional recommendations include increasing availability of specialized Long COVID services in Canada-a suggestion that will require training more specialists and care providers on Long COVID management for informed, effective, and safe care.

The next phases of the study will include conducting focus groups with equity-deserving populations who have Long COVID and hosting a deliberative dialogue session among patients, clinicians, and policymakers to better identify systemic solutions to address this growing gap in health care.

