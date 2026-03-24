New Legionella testing selective agar plates launched by AnalytiChem

AnalytiChem, manufacturer of specialized laboratory equipment, reagents and consumables, has launched a new addition to its high-quality Redipor® microbiological prepared media portfolio. The new Redipor Legionella Agar Plate range offers a suite of ready-to-use, selective culture media options. These are formulated to support ISO 11731-compliant Legionella culture workflows, enabling enumeration of Legionnaires' Disease-causing Legionella spp. bacteria as colony-forming units (CFU) for regulatory reporting.

Redipor® Legionella agar plate range - specifically designed to support the detection and enumeration of Legionella in water samples. Image Credit: AnalytiChem





AnalytiChem's new Redipor Legionella media range covers the full culture pathway required for ISO-aligned testing, ensuring reliable recovery, quality control, and compliance with international standards. This makes it ideal for use in laboratories and organizations responsible for water safety and regulatory compliance, including environmental, public-health and industrial monitoring laboratories, as well as water utilities.

Redipor Legionella media delivers a comprehensive range of ISO 11731-aligned culture media, designed for parallel plating on non-selective and selective media, as required by ISO 11731 to maximize recovery across diverse environmental sample types. Plate options include BCYE (Buffered Charcoal Yeast Extract), GVPC (Glycine Vancomycin Polymyxin Cycloheximide) and MWY (Modified Wadowsky-Yee) agar variants [PdB1.1][GP1.2] with growth factors and selective agents, and a cysteine-free option for comparative studies.

Each Redipor medium in the new range serves a distinct role within the Legionella culture workflow: non-selective recovery (BCYE), selective isolation (GVPC, MWY), and confirmation via cysteine dependency. AnalytiChem experts can advise on the right combination by application - from testing clinical respiratory specimens (e.g. BAL, sputum) to differing environmental water or heavily contaminated environmental samples, such as biofilms and cooling tower sludge.

Culture remains the internationally accepted reference method for the detection, enumeration, and confirmation of Legionella in water systems, forming the basis of regulatory compliance and outbreak investigation, Our new suite of ready‑to‑use Redipor Legionella agar plates are designed to make this workflow simple, consistent, and aligned with ISO 11731. This is the benchmark international reference method for Legionella detection, supporting official investigations and reporting." Nico van Stallen, Segment Director Life Science & Lab Essentials, AnalytiChem

AnalytiChem's Redipor ready-to-use culture media range not only supports critical applications in Water testing, but also Pharmaceutical quality control, Food & Beverage, and Healthcare sectors.