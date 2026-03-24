Pittcon’s first San Antonio experience a roaring success

Pittcon, the nation’s premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science, is pleased to announce that the 77th Annual Pittcon, held in San Antonio, Texas, on March 7-11, 2026, was an enormous success. Thousands of academic and industry leaders in analytical chemistry and spectroscopy convened at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center for a week of unparalleled scientific programming and an exposition floor teeming with activity.

Image Credit: Pittcon

Hundreds of exhibitors gathered on the expo floor to showcase their latest innovations in instrumentation, sample preparation, and laboratory software. Dozens of new instruments were launched by some of the heaviest hitters in the analytical chemistry and spectroscopy industry, including Shimadzu, Xylem, Waters, and many more.

It’s always a win for us to share our technology and present new possibilities for those who may not have known it existed, In my conversations with attendees at Pittcon 2026, it was especially exciting to meet so many first-time participants. Their energy and enthusiasm for what they were seeing and experiencing made the event even more impactful.” Nicki Janus, Administrative Manager, Fritsch Milling & Sizing, Inc.

A spike in first-time attendees, as well as undergraduate and graduate students, added a youthful energy to the conference. Tammy Yallum, Executive Director of Pittcon, said, “Today’s students and early professionals are tomorrow’s buyers and leaders. One of our goals is to preserve and honor our history while bringing the next generation into the Pittcon community.”

Some highlights from the Pittcon 2026 program include:

The Wallace B. Coulter Lecture featuring 2018 Nobel Prize Winner in Chemistry, Dr. Frances Arnold.

The Waters Symposium, featuring 2025 Nobel Prize Winner in Chemistry, Dr. Omar Yaghi.

The Inaugural Mary Warga Symposium, celebrating women’s leadership and innovation in science, featuring Anne Chow, former CEO of AT&T Business.

On the expo floor, the serious business of scientific inquiry was joined with numerous fun and entertaining activities, such as:

A mascot race featuring Pittcon’s own Dr. Pete Conn

The Pittcon Pets play area and adoption zone

The science of Texas hot sauce and whiskey with tastings

A live armadillo lecture and meet-and-greet

The next Pittcon will be held in Pittsburgh, PA, on April 24-28, 2027. Pittsburgh is the home of the headquarters for Pittcon, and it will be the first time in 60 years that Pittcon will be held in its home city. Additional information for Pittcon 2027 can be found on pittcon.org.