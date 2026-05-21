Bettersize celebrates new office opening

Bettersize Instruments, proudly celebrated the opening of its new office with a grand inauguration ceremony. The event brought together company leadership, staff from both Shenzhen and DanDong headquarters, marking a major milestone in Bettersize's international expansion.

Image Credit: Bettersize Instruments

The celebration began in a warm and lively atmosphere. Guests arrived at 9:30 a.m., signing in and taking photos in front of the event backdrop. The early moments offered a relaxed networking opportunity, setting a friendly tone for the day. Traditional lion dancers welcomed attendees with vibrant performances, while the host provided an introduction to Bettersize's brand heritage and the achievements of its DanDong headquarters, highlighting the company's three-decade history in particle size analysis technology.

The highlight of the morning was the ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing Bettersize's continued growth and success. Following the ribbon-cutting, leaders and guests participated in a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony, representing a sweet start to a new chapter in the company's journey. Attendees engaged in photo opportunities and congratulatory interactions, reinforcing the festive and memorable nature of the occasion.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the traditional lion blessing ceremony and lion dance performance captivated attendees. Guests had the chance to participate in symbolic rituals, including "cai qing" (plucking the greens) and auspicious couplet displays, which symbolize prosperity, success, and good fortune for Bettersize's future endeavors.

Bettersize founder and CEO, Mr. Qingyun Dong, delivered a keynote address, reflecting on the branch's accomplishments since its establishment in 2019. Mr. Dong highlighted the company's progress in technology development, international market expansion, and customer service excellence. He emphasized Bettersize's commitment to its core values of integrity, continuous innovation, operational excellence, and collaborative growth, and shared an ambitious vision for ongoing international development.

A new chapter in international expansion

The opening of the Shenzhen new office not only provides a modern, spacious, and well-equipped work environment but also underscores Bettersize's commitment to global expansion. Team together, Bettersize will continue to leverage technological innovation, enhance product performance and service quality, and broaden international market reach, setting the stage for a future of sustained growth and global recognition in particle size analysis solutions.