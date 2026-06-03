Generative AI toys risk exposing minors to propaganda and misinformation

JMIR Publications today released a News and Perspectives article investigating the potential implications of AI–enabled toys for children's well-being and development. Authored by JMIR Correspondent Simon Spichak, "Policymakers and Researchers Zero In On the Impact of AI Toys" explores the rapid proliferation of consumer toys integrated with LLMs, the severe lack of research regarding their impact on early neurodevelopment, and the growing privacy and transparency concerns raised by experts and policymakers.

Impact on early neurodevelopment

Despite an estimated 22 million AI-integrated toys being sold globally in 2025, there is almost no research on how these tools affect a young child's cognitive and socioemotional development, Spichak reports. While nurturing human talk and interaction is known to build a child's brain, according to pediatric cochlear implant surgeon Dana L. Suskind, it remains unclear whether mimicking human speech through AI toys provides similar developmental benefits. In fact, a recent study by the University of Cambridge's AI in the Early Years project found that the AI toy they selected (Curio Interactive Inc's Gabbo) missed the mark with pretend and social play-crucial developmental activities for its young users.

Privacy and safety concerns

Ethicists and policymakers are raising alarms over the security risks of these devices. AI toys are often equipped with cameras, microphones, and facial recognition features, but they frequently lack important privacy measures, creating what bioethicist Łukasz Kamieński describes as a "totally unregulated area". Spichak reports that without proper safeguards, there are also risks of these toys engaging minors in inappropriate conversations, as well as subtly passing on misinformation and propaganda to young users.

The need for guardrails and transparency

While some educators believe AI interactivity could eventually be beneficial in the right context, experts emphasize the immediate need for rigorous regulation. Developmental psychologist Emily Goodacre, coauthor of the AI in the Early Years project, advocates for mandatory labeling on AI toys that detail the underlying LLM models, training data, and safety guardrails so parents, families, and educators can be properly informed. The current consensus urges caution; Suskind stresses that a deeper understanding of the interactions of AI companions on young brains-and better guardrails-is needed before they're ready to be safely deployed.