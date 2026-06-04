Cubis® III: Compliant weighing, direct integration, and scalable connectivity, without extra software

Sartorius launches Cubis® III, the latest innovation in its premium line of lab balances, delivering compliant, connected weighing without relying on extra software typically required to bridge instruments and lab systems. With built-in connectivity, native compliance features, and configurable on-instrument workflows, Cubis® III integrates directly into any digital ecosystem, simplifying validation, IT effort, and long-term maintenance.

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For compliance-driven labs, a balance is a critical data source. But in many setups, meeting regulations depends on an additional middleware layer, With Cubis® III, compliance and connectivity are handled on the instrument, so labs can choose how they want to integrate and connect directly from the device." Eszter Paldy, Manager of Product Management Premium Weighing Solutions, Sartorius

Cubis® III delivers direct, standards-based connectivity so weighing data can flow securely into existing informatics environments. An embedded OPC UA server and support for enterprise protocols such as HTTPS, FTPS, and SMB enable direct integration into LIMS, ELN, and CDS without custom, point-to-point solutions. Role-based access control and LDAP integration bring enterprise IT practices to the device, supporting secure user management across balance fleets.

Compliance features are fully embedded in the instrument. On-instrument audit trails and electronic signatures support 21 CFR Part 11 requirements, along with guided, pharmacopeia-aligned weighing workflows that enforce consistency across sites and users. Digitized cleaning workflows (Cleaning QApp) capture cleanings with authenticated sign-off, improving documentation and traceability without additional paperwork.

By removing the dependency on standalone middleware, Cubis® III reduces the scope of systems that must be installed, qualified, and maintained, streamlining lifecycle management and making it easier to scale balance fleets over time. High accuracy with small sample quantities also supports efficient use of valuable materials.

With two packages, Cubis® III and Cubis® III Max, Sartorius enables labs to choose the level of data handling and workflow sophistication that best fits their needs today, while retaining the flexibility to expand capabilities over time through additional workflows and integrations. For labs facing growing demands around compliance, data governance and cost control, Cubis® III lab balances provide a scalable foundation for a more connected, efficient and future-ready lab.