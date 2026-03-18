Sartorius launches next-generation platform to boost efficiency in cell therapy production

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The life science group Sartorius is launching an integrated system for the production and quality control (QC) of autologous cell therapies. The modular Eveo Cell Therapy Platform is designed to address structural manufacturing bottlenecks that limit scalability and patient access to transformative treatments such as CAR-T therapies. With its latest innovation, Sartorius introduces a fundamentally new approach to cell therapy production that strengthens the company’s position in the dynamic advanced therapies market.

Image Credit: Sartorius

Cell therapies are redefining medical possibilities. Yet, they remain accessible to only a small share of patients because manufacturing is complex, capacity-constrained and therefore expensive. With our integrated platform, we are tackling these structural bottlenecks head-on, By combining raw materials, production equipment, software and QC assays into a scalable system, we enable our customers to expand output, significantly reduce cost per dose and shorten vein-to-vein time for patients.”

René Fáber, Member of the Executive Board, Sartorius

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Conventional manufacturing models for autologous cell therapies rely on centralized, purpose-built facilities, that require significant greenfield investment, staff recruitment, training and multi-year build-up phases. Nevertheless, around 60 percent of regulatory disruptions in cell therapy production are caused by manufacturing and process-related issues.

The new Eveo platform addresses these challenges by integrating cell selection, activation, gene modification, expansion, wash and concentration and final formulation into a closed system, using a variety of Sartorius solutions from critical raw materials to bioreactors and separation technologies. The system’s compact design supports implementation in existing facilities with existing staff, allows for operation in lower-classification environments and supports centralized and decentralized manufacturing models. 

Sartorius has collaborated with ElevateBio, a leading cell therapy CDMO, amongst other partners, to test out the Eveo platform. In a successful pilot, the system performed in line with design expectations, demonstrating its real-world applicability. Due to its multi-parallel configuration, a single operator can process eight patient batches at once in the same cleanroom space traditionally needed for two batches. Assuming a manufacturing time of around seven days per batch and 50 production weeks per year, Eveo enables production of more than 350 doses per year in a footprint that today yields roughly 100 doses – an almost fourfold increase. Financial modelling confirms that the platform can reduce manufacturing costs by around 90 percent.

Quality control also represents a major bottleneck in cell therapy production and release. With Sartorius’ capabilities in live cell imaging and high throughput flow cytometry included in the Eveo platform, the technology addresses key analytical challenges and enables accessibility.

Sartorius plans to begin taking orders for the Eveo Cell Therapy Platform in September 2026, with first deliveries expected in 2027. ElevateBio is a preferred partner and will be granted access to one of the first Eveo platforms for use with its manufacturing customers.

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Sartorius

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

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