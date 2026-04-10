New CellCelector CLD takes you from thousands of candidates to the top clone, faster

Sartorius announces the launch of the CellCelector CLD, an automated imaging and cell isolation platform designed to simplify and accelerate monoclonal cell line development (CLD). Combining high-speed scanning, advanced imaging, and gentle clone retrieval, it enables scientists to rapidly identify, verify, and isolate the most promising clones, while maintaining viability and ensuring reliable documentation.

Image Credit: Sartorius

What used to take months can now be completed in approximately seven weeks. The CellCelector CLD gives teams the confidence to move from screening to stable, high-producing cell lines faster than standard workflows, with full traceability at every step,” Darius Wilson, Product Manager of CellCelector Systems, Sartorius

The CellCelector CLD delivers high-speed automated scanning to detect monoclonal wells and track clonal growth over time. Purpose-built imaging ensures consistent, high-quality results even for the most challenging targets, supporting confident screening across large candidate pools. Paired with Sartorius’ Next Generation CLD Nanowell Plates, the equivalent of 885 standard 96‑well plates, the platform screens large candidate pools and delivers 40 percent more monoclonal wells and over threefold higher clone outgrowth than standard Nanowell Plates. It yields up to 15,000 monoclonality‑verified clones ready to pick in just four days.

Once top clones are identified, the system supports gentle isolation with up to 100 percent transfer efficiency and viability, protecting valuable cell lines for downstream expansion. The integrated EMA 410- compliant productivity assay ensures every selection decision is traceable, giving research teams the regulatory confidence they need from day one.

The CellCelector CLD is part of Sartorius’ broader cell line development ecosystem, bringing together instruments, consumables, reagents, and media into a single, cohesive workflow. For bioprocess teams under pressure to move faster, reduce costs, and meet regulatory standards, it represents a meaningful step forward in the capabilities of automated CLD .