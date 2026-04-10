New CellCelector CLD takes you from thousands of candidates to the top clone, faster

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Sartorius announces the launch of the CellCelector CLD, an automated imaging and cell isolation platform designed to simplify and accelerate monoclonal cell line development (CLD). Combining high-speed scanning, advanced imaging, and gentle clone retrieval, it enables scientists to rapidly identify, verify, and isolate the most promising clones, while maintaining viability and ensuring reliable documentation.

Image Credit: Sartorius

What used to take months can now be completed in approximately seven weeks. The CellCelector CLD gives teams the confidence to move from screening to stable, high-producing cell lines faster than standard workflows, with full traceability at every step,”

Darius Wilson, Product Manager of CellCelector Systems, Sartorius

Related Stories

The CellCelector CLD delivers high-speed automated scanning to detect monoclonal wells and track clonal growth over time. Purpose-built imaging ensures consistent, high-quality results even for the most challenging targets, supporting confident screening across large candidate pools. Paired with Sartorius’ Next Generation CLD Nanowell Plates, the equivalent of 885 standard 96‑well plates, the platform screens large candidate pools and delivers 40 percent more monoclonal wells and over threefold higher clone outgrowth than standard Nanowell Plates. It yields up to 15,000 monoclonality‑verified clones ready to pick in just four days.

Once top clones are identified, the system supports gentle isolation with up to 100 percent transfer efficiency and viability, protecting valuable cell lines for downstream expansion. The integrated EMA 410- compliant productivity assay ensures every selection decision is traceable, giving research teams the regulatory confidence they need from day one.

The CellCelector CLD is part of Sartorius’ broader cell line development ecosystem, bringing together instruments, consumables, reagents, and media into a single, cohesive workflow. For bioprocess teams under pressure to move faster, reduce costs, and meet regulatory standards, it represents a meaningful step forward in the capabilities of automated CLD .

Source:

Sartorius

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sartorius. (2026, April 10). New CellCelector CLD takes you from thousands of candidates to the top clone, faster. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 10, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260410/New-CellCelector-CLD-takes-you-from-thousands-of-candidates-to-the-top-clone-faster.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sartorius. "New CellCelector CLD takes you from thousands of candidates to the top clone, faster". News-Medical. 10 April 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260410/New-CellCelector-CLD-takes-you-from-thousands-of-candidates-to-the-top-clone-faster.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sartorius. "New CellCelector CLD takes you from thousands of candidates to the top clone, faster". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260410/New-CellCelector-CLD-takes-you-from-thousands-of-candidates-to-the-top-clone-faster.aspx. (accessed April 10, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Sartorius. 2026. New CellCelector CLD takes you from thousands of candidates to the top clone, faster. News-Medical, viewed 10 April 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260410/New-CellCelector-CLD-takes-you-from-thousands-of-candidates-to-the-top-clone-faster.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Sartorius BIA Separations and Exopharm Sign Joint Research Agreement to Develop Integrated Technology
Rapid AAV Titer for Bioprocessing in Gene Therapy
Sartorius releases the 6th edition of its popular live-cell analysis handbook
Boost your transfection success with these proven expert tips
Sartorius strengthens its bioanalytics portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in ALS Automated Lab Solutions
Sartorius Launches the Octet® SF3 SPR System, Strengthening its Leadership in Advanced Label-Free Bioanalytics
Redefining BLI: Near-SPR performance built for real-world biologics
Introducing the iQue® 5 HTS Platform: empowering scientists with unbeatable speed and flexibility for high throughput screening by cytometry

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Sartorius

See all content from Sartorius

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sartorius launches new Arium® Mini Extend with flexible arm for versatile Type 1 water dispensing