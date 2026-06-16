Losing smell and taste may profoundly affect wellbeing

University of East Anglia research reveals that smell loss can affect quality of life as severely as conditions including diabetes, stroke, Parkinson's, and kidney failure.



For millions of people, the ability to smell a morning coffee or taste a home‑cooked meal is something they barely think about.



But a new study shows that when those senses disappear, life can quickly become bleak - with patients reporting levels of misery comparable to some of the most serious chronic illnesses.



The findings challenge the widespread belief that losing smell or taste is merely an inconvenience - and expose what experts say is a dangerous underestimation of just how debilitating these conditions can be.

How the research happened

Researchers reviewed years of medical evidence across dozens of studies comparing quality‑of‑life scores across a wide range of chronic illnesses - including diabetes, stroke, heart failure, asthma, cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

We found that smell and taste disorders consistently produce significant emotional, social and psychological suffering, often rivaling conditions routinely considered life‑altering.



Patients described loss of pleasure in food, difficulties socialising, heightened anxiety around personal safety - such as being unable to smell smoke or gas - and a disturbing sense of emotional numbness.



Perhaps most alarming was the fact that rates of depression and social withdrawal among people with smell and taste loss were repeatedly found to be high." Prof. Carl Philpott, Lead Researcher, UEA's Norwich Medical School

Food as fuel

The study found that for many sufferers, eating stops being one of life's pleasures and becomes a purely functional act.



"Smell accounts for most of what people perceive as taste," said Prof Philpott. "So when this is lost, meals can feel bland, metallic or even repulsive. Some people lose weight due to lack of appetite, while others gain weight after chasing stronger or sweeter flavours."



The review highlights how this sensory loss strikes at the heart of daily life, disrupting family meals, celebrations and social rituals that most people take for granted.



Despite these profound effects, smell and taste disorders have historically been sidelined by healthcare systems - a situation the authors describe as deeply concerning.



Prof Philpott said: "The problem is that doctors often reassure patients that the problem is minor or temporary, even when symptoms persist for years. Few specialist services exist, and access to treatment remains limited.



"Yet our research shows that when patients fill in standard quality‑of‑life questionnaires, their scores frequently match - or even fall below - those seen in people with recognised long‑term conditions.

Covid woke the world up - but not enough

"The Covid pandemic brought sudden attention to smell loss, known as anosmia, and loss of taste, known as ageusia, as millions experienced the symptoms during infection.



"While many recovered, others were left with permanent or distorted sensory perception - including parosmia, where every day smells become nauseating.



"But our work suggests Covid merely exposed a problem that had existed for decades - one that medicine has been slow to take seriously."



"Better recognition, investment in specialist clinics, and greater research into treatments are urgently needed - not as a matter of comfort, but of genuine health and wellbeing," he added.



'Comparing quality of life in smell and taste disorders with other chronic conditions - a narrative review' is published in the journal Clinical Otolaryngology.