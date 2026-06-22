Most adults with depression favor informal community peer support

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Duke-NUS Medical SchoolJun 22 2026Reviewed

As mental health needs continue to rise in Singapore, researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School, working with collaborators, including the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), have found that most adults living with symptoms of anxiety or depression are open to receiving support from peers, even if they have not sought professional help.

The findings point to peer support as a potentially important complement to existing healthcare infrastructure, offering a community-based pathway that could encourage more people to seek help earlier.

Published in the Singapore Medical Journal, the study found that 77 per cent of surveyed adults with symptoms of anxiety or depression had not sought care from mental health professionals such as psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers.

Despite this hesitation to actively seek formal help, 62 per cent said they would be willing to receive support from peers with similar backgrounds or lived experiences, suggesting that informal, community-based support could play a meaningful role in addressing unmet mental health needs.

More than half (51 per cent) of these respondents preferred one-on-one peer support to

group-based interactions, while 43 per cent said they would be more comfortable receiving such support virtually. These preferences highlight opportunities to design peer-support programmes that are flexible, accessible and responsive to individual needs.

Assistant Professor Irene Teo from the Lien Centre for Palliative Care at Duke-NUS, the study's first author, said:

"Fear of stigma and judgement can make professional care feel intimidating. Our findings suggest that peer support, which feels more informal and relatable, could help lower the psychological barriers that prevent many adults from reaching out for help."

Who is more open to peer support

The study also identified factors that influence willingness to receive peer support. Younger adults are more open to peer-based care, likely reflecting greater awareness and openness around mental health issues.

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Adults who had previously sought professional help for anxiety or depression were also more likely to welcome peer support, suggesting that informal and formal care may be complementary rather than mutually exclusive.

Notably, respondents in white-collar managerial roles, such as managers and directors, were more open to seeking informal care than those in non-managerial positions, such as clerical support staff and sales workers. The researchers suggest this may reflect higher health literacy, greater work-related stress and fewer peer support networks at senior levels.

The data was drawn from an online survey of 350 adults in Singapore, conducted as part of a broader initiative to understand the economic impact of anxiety and depression.

Senior author Professor Eric Finkelstein, Executive Director of the Lien Centre for Palliative Care at Duke-NUS, said:

"Mental health support is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Programmes and networks must be thoughtfully designed to provide the right balance of emotional support, guidance and safeguards."

Prof Finkelstein also noted that concerns about confidentiality and engaging with mental health professionals remain barriers for some individuals, highlighting the importance of peer support as a core component of effective mental health care.

Associate Professor Daniel Fung, Senior Consultant at the Institute of Mental Health's Department of Developmental Psychiatry, said:

"Wellbeing is built long before someone reaches a clinic. This study reminds us that many Singaporeans who are struggling don't necessarily want more medical labels-they want to be heard. Peer support meets people where they are by connecting them with others who have similar backgrounds or faced similar mental health challenges. These connections offer understanding, practical coping strategies and hope from lived experience. Rather than replacing professional treatment, peer support frequently becomes the bridge that helps people feel ready and supported enough to engage with formal mental health services when they need them."

This study highlights the important role communities can play alongside mental health professionals. By understanding how and where people feel most comfortable seeking help, we can build more inclusive and compassionate mental health support systems."

Professor Sheemei Lok, Duke-NUS' Interim Vice-Dean for Research

Duke-NUS Medical School advances medical education and biomedical research with a strong focus on translating science into real-world impact. Through its research in mental health and community-based care, Duke-NUS works closely with healthcare partners to generate evidence that can inform more accessible, inclusive and effective approaches to supporting mental wellbeing in Singapore and beyond.

Source:

Duke-NUS Medical School

Journal reference:

Teo, I., et al. (2026). Interest in peer support among Singaporean adults with symptoms of anxiety and depression. Singapore Medical Journal. DOI: 10.4103/singaporemedj.SMJ-2025-104. https://journals.lww.com/smj/fulltext/9900/interest_in_peer_support_among_singaporean_adults.274.aspx

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

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