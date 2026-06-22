New global effort aims to improve emergency cardiovascular care

Heart disease, stroke and other life-threatening emergencies remain leading causes of death worldwide, highlighting the need for stronger, more coordinated global systems of care. The American Heart Association, devoted to changing the future to a world of healthier lives for all, announces a new effort with the International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM) designed to advance emergency cardiovascular and resuscitative care.

Under the three-year agreement, the organizations will work together to improve communication, coordination and resource-sharing across the global emergency care community. They will also collaborate on training and professional development in resuscitation, cardiac and stroke care, as well as exploring joint research opportunities and global advocacy efforts. A key focus is improving access to training, education and emergency care resources in low- and middle-income countries, where strengthened systems can significantly impact survival.

Together, these efforts are intended to strengthen global emergency care systems and contribute to improved survival and outcomes for patients experiencing life-threatening cardiovascular and stroke events.

This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to strengthening emergency care systems worldwide and expanding access to evidence-based training and education. By aligning our efforts, we can help accelerate adoption of best practices and improve survival for patients experiencing life-threatening emergencies." John Meiners, chief of mission aligned business and healthcare solutions, American Heart Association

The effort will include opportunities to expand global scientific exchange through joint educational programming and virtual learning, as well as aligning approaches to quality improvement and systems of care. By leveraging each organization's expertise and global reach, the collaboration is intended to help clinicians and health systems implement evidence-based practices more consistently across diverse care settings.

In addition, the organizations will explore ways to increase access to CPR and emergency cardiovascular care training worldwide and support healthcare professionals at every stage of care — from first response through advanced treatment. These efforts aim to strengthen the full continuum of emergency care and address gaps that can affect survival and recovery.

"Emergency care systems are critical to improving outcomes for patients experiencing life-threatening conditions," said Alexander Thompson, chief operating officer at IFEM. "Through this collaboration, we have an opportunity to strengthen education, support clinicians and advance systems of care that improve access to timely, high-quality emergency treatment around the world."