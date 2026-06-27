New commentary urges patient-centered AI regulation in healthcare systems

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Royal Society of MedicineJun 27 2026Reviewed

New commentary published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine warns that current risk-based regulatory approaches to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare fall short in protecting patients, potentially leading to over- and undertreatment as well as discrimination against patient groups. 

The authors found that while AI and machine learning systems can enhance clinical accuracy, concerns remain over their inherent inaccuracy, opacity, and potential for bias which are not adequately addressed by the current regulatory efforts introduced by the European Union's AI Act. 

Passed in 2025, the AI Act categorises medical AI as "high risk" and introduces strict controls on providers and deployers. But the authors argue this risk-based framework overlooks three critical issues: individual patient preferences, systemic and long-term effects of AI implementation, and the disempowerment of patients in regulatory processes. 

Patients have different values when it comes to accuracy, bias, or the role AI plays in their care. Regulation must move beyond system-level safety and account for individual rights and participation." 

Thomas Ploug, lead author, Professor of Data and AI Ethics, Aalborg University, Denmark

The authors call for the introduction of patient rights relating to AI-generated diagnosis or treatment planning, including the right to: 

  • request an explanation; 

Related Stories

  • give or withdraw consent; 
  • seek a second opinion; and 
  • refuse diagnosis or screening based on publicly available data without consent. 

They warn that without urgent engagement from healthcare stakeholders - including clinicians, regulators, and patient groups - these rights risk being left behind in the rapid evolution of AI in healthcare. 

"AI is transforming healthcare, but it must not do so at the expense of patient autonomy and trust," said Professor Ploug. "It is time to define the rights that will protect and empower patients in an AI-driven health system." 

The need for patient rights in AI-driven healthcare - risk-based regulation is not enough (DOI: 10.1177/01410768251344707) is by Dr Thomas Ploug, Rikke Frank Jørgensen, Hanne Marie Motzfeldt, Naomi Ploug and Søren Holm.

Source:

Royal Society of Medicine

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI chatbots answer health questions with moderate overall accuracy
Japanese study reveals how healthcare systems shape immigration preferences
USC hospitals earn top score for LGBTQ+ healthcare inclusion
JMIR articles address AI clinical decision-making and health care worker burnout
Human-AI teams improve healthcare only when clinicians stay in control
Salaera named Halma Healthcare Company of the Year
Gap between patient expectations and public healthcare reality is growing
Healthcare affordability in America drops to lowest level since 2021

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Medical peers of the House of Lords urge MPs to support assisted dying law reform