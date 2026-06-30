Trial evaluates interdisciplinary care for veterans with brain trauma and PTSD

The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) is leading a new multi-center clinical trial to evaluate an interdisciplinary rehabilitation model for military veterans and first responders with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and co-occurring disorders such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sponsored by Avalon Action Alliance, the Veteran's Interdisciplinary Care for TBI and co-Occurring disorders Rehabilitation Trial (VICTORY-RCT) is one of the most rigorous rehabilitation studies of its kind to date. Researchers believe the findings could help shape future standards of care not only for veterans and first responders, but also for civilians worldwide living with the long-term effects of traumatic brain injury.

Mild TBI remains a leading cause of long-term disability and neurological impairment, affecting millions globally, including more than 500,000 veterans since 2000. Despite growing awareness around the lasting impact of concussion and brain trauma, access to coordinated, evidence-based interdisciplinary rehabilitation remains limited and inconsistent nationwide.

MCW will serve as the coordinating site for the trial, with internationally recognized TBI expert Michael McCrea, PhD, ABPP, serving as the Principal Investigator. Dr. McCrea is a professor and vice chair of research in the Department of Neurosurgery at MCW and interim executive director of the Wisconsin Institute of NeuroScience (WINS).

Avalon Action Alliance awarded MCW a $7.5 million clinical trial agreement to conduct the study over the next four years, representing a major national investment in advancing evidence-based care for veterans and first responders who are living with the enduring effects of traumatic brain injury and co-occurring conditions.

The VICTORY-RCT study is designed to assess the efficacy and durability of a three-week, intensive outpatient rehabilitation program delivered across five Avalon TBI Center clinical sites nationwide.

MCW recently launched the trial with its BRAVE (Building Resilience through Action in Veterans and First Responders) program, the Midwest's only comprehensive treatment center focused on TBI, PTSD, and other invisible wounds that affect military veterans and first responders.

Additional participating clinical sites include:

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – THRIVE Program

University of Florida Health Jacksonville – Leon L. Haley Jr., MD, Brain Wellness Program

University of Colorado Anschutz – Marcus Institute for Brain Health

Jefferson Health – MossRehab Institute for Brain Health (Pennsylvania)

The participating programs provide individualized care that includes neurological and physical rehabilitation, psychiatry and psychotherapy, and treatment for TBI symptoms such as dizziness, memory loss, and concentration difficulties. Treatment plans are tailored to each participant's specific needs. Preliminary outcomes from Avalon-supported programs have shown significant promise, leading to the launch of the VICTORY-RCT study.

While the study population will focus on veterans and first responders, researchers believe the findings could have far-reaching implications for the broader field of brain injury medicine, including civilian populations impacted by concussion, trauma, and chronic neurological symptoms.

The VICTORY-RCT study employs the highest level of scientific rigor to evaluate a rehabilitation model that has the potential to meaningfully improve quality of life for individuals coping with the persistent effects of traumatic brain injury. We're deeply honored to partner with Avalon Action Alliance and lead an effort that could help advance care for those injured in the line of duty, as well as for individuals worldwide affected by brain injury." Dr. Michael McCrea, PhD, ABPP, Principal Investigator

Joe Brennan, CEO of Avalon Action Alliance, emphasized the importance of building stronger evidence to improve long-term care access and outcomes.

"Avalon was created to ensure veterans and first responders can access the right care at the right time," Brennan said. "The VICTORY-RCT study represents an important step toward strengthening the clinical evidence behind comprehensive TBI rehabilitation, improving access to care, and helping establish more effective standards of care for individuals navigating the lasting effects of traumatic brain injury."

The VICTORY-RCT study reflects growing collaboration among healthcare institutions, researchers, philanthropic organizations, and veteran-serving organizations working together to advance innovation in brain injury rehabilitation. Through its alliance network, Avalon Action Alliance has helped connect leading clinical programs and researchers nationwide to support a more coordinated approach to treating TBI and co-occurring conditions.