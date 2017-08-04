Drinking non-dairy alternatives linked to shorter childhood height

Choosing dairy milk may make a difference when it comes to your child's growth, according to a new study from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Researchers found drinking non-dairy alternatives was associated with shorter childhood height compared to those who drank milk, among 5,000 Canadian children. In fact, children at age 3 who drank 3 cups of non-dairy milk alternatives each day were 1.5 centimeters shorter, on average, than their milk-drinking peers. The researchers suggest that the children drinking non-dairy alternatives may be shorter because they are not receiving enough protein or calories to support their growth.

Calcium is a key nutrient to help your kids build strong bones, and according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, milk is a great way for your kids to get their bone-building nutrients -; even more so than non-dairy alternatives fortified with calcium. Packed with 9 essential nutrients in each glass, milk is a delicious, easy and affordable way to give kids protein plus other nutrients they need to grow up strong.