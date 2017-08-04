Protein that protects fetus during pregnancy could help treat atopic dermatitis

August 4, 2017

A protein which protects the fetus during pregnancy, HLA-G1, shows high potential for treating atopic dermatitis and other related diseases.

Human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-G is a protein that interacts with specific cell receptors to inhibit immune responses. The protein is best known for its role in protecting the fetus from attack by its mother's immune system. A team of researchers from Hokkaido University in Japan successfully used it to treat mice with an induced form of atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic form of eczema commonly seen in developed countries, particularly in children. It occurs as a result of a hypersensitive immune reaction but the exact mechanism is unknown. It causes redness of the skin, itchiness, scaling and vesicles.

Related Stories

According to the paper published in the journal International Immunopharmacology, Professor Katsumi Maenaka and his team used an extract made from a common dust mite to induce atopic dermatitis in mice. Dust mites are known as a causative allergen in atopic dermatitis. Bleeding, scarring and dry skin were evident after applying the extract on and around the mice's ears for 15 days. Blood samples also showed evidence of an immune reaction. The affected areas around the ears were then treated with topical HLA-G1, a major form of HLA-G, every other day for 20 days. These HLA-G1 proteins had been produced in bacteria and purified for the experiments.

Mice treated with HLA-G1 showed marked improvement of the skin lesions. Blood samples also showed a reduced immune response compared to mice that weren't treated with HLA-G1. The results suggest that HLA-G1 could improve conditions by suppressing an excessive allergic reaction in the atopic dermatitis model. Importantly, the treated mice didn't show weight loss, a common side effect in anti-atopic dermatitis treatments. Other experiments showed that HLA-G1's suppressive function involves the inhibition of lymphocytes that work in allergic reactions.

The team previously reported that HLA-G proteins can suppress joint swelling in an animal model for rheumatoid arthritis. "Our study provides novel insights on the function of HLA-G proteins, which can provide clues on efficient therapeutic strategies for patients with atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and other related diseases. Further investigation is needed to better understand HLA-G's suppressive mechanism against excessive immune reactions," says Katsumi Maenaka.

Source:

https://www.global.hokudai.ac.jp/blog/countering-atopic-dermatitis-immune-reactions/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Illumina and Bio‑Rad introduce first next-generation sequencing solution for single-cell analysis
Loss of dietary protein from food as carbon dioxide emissions fail to fall - warn researchers
Researchers unravel how acidic conditions favor protein misfolding in deadly diseases
Stem cell-based method selectively targets cancerous tissue while preventing toxic side effects
Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market
Slugs inspire a surgical bio glue
DNA-sensing mechanism of innate immune system controls cellular senescence
UA researchers seek to better understand NHE8 protein’s role in GI disorders, colon cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers streamline beta cell differentiation process to develop safer cell therapy for diabetes