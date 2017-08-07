Early term deliveries increase babies' long-term risk for diabetes, obesity-related illnesses

August 7, 2017

Early term deliveries impact babies' long-term health with increased risk of diabetes and obesity-related illnesses as well as a shortened life span, according to a new study by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) researchers.

"Early term" is defined as delivery between 37 and 39 weeks. Pregnancy is considered at full term when gestation has lasted between 37 and 42 weeks. Babies born between 39 and 41 weeks of gestation have better outcomes than those born either before or afterward.

In the study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the researchers investigated hospitalizations of children up to age 18 to determine the impact that early-term versus full-term gestation had on pediatric health and hospitalizations. A population-based cohort analysis was conducted of 54,073 early-term deliveries and 171,000 full-term deliveries.

Related Stories

"We found that hospitalizations up to the age of 18 involving endocrine and metabolic morbidity were found to be more common in the early-term group as compared with the full-term group, especially at ages five and older," says Prof. Eyal Sheiner, M.D., Ph.D., a vice dean of the BGU Faculty of Health Sciences (FOHS) and head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Soroka University Medical Center. What's more, "Obesity was significantly more frequent among the early term."

The researchers also discovered that children older than five exhibited significantly higher rates of type I diabetes mellitus when born early term.

"Pregnancies ending at early term were more likely to be complicated by hypertensive disorders and maternal diabetes (both gestational and pre-gestational). Deliveries were more often cesarean, and mean birthweight was significantly smaller," Dr. Sheiner says. "Babies delivered at early term were also more likely to be low birthweight -- less than 5.5 pounds (2.5 kilograms)."

These diseases may increase the likelihood of other associated maladies with a detrimental long-term impact on one's health and well-being, increased lifetime healthcare expenditures and a shorter life span, the researchers conclude.

Source:

https://aabgu.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research confirms link between high BMI and better survival outcomes after PCI procedures
Experimental drug protects mice from obesity-related liver disease
Teens exposed to violence have greater risk for obesity, study suggests
"Fat switch" may hold the key to obesity finds new study
Hunger-controlling brain cells offer potential targets for new drugs to treat obesity
Gene-therapy administered through skin transplants could enable treatment of many diseases
Diabetes risk increases with weight gain between pregnancies
Type 1 diabetes clinical trial reaches halfway point for enrollment and treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Diminished taste sensitivity could put people on path to gaining weight