Opioid prescription use found to be more common among cancer survivors

August 7, 2017

A new study found that opioid prescription use is more common in cancer survivors than in individuals without a history of cancer. This was true even among survivors who were ten or more years past their cancer diagnosis. Published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, the findings come at a time of rising rates of opioid overdose and addiction that experts have categorized as an epidemic.

Little is known about prescribing opioids to relieve pain in individuals who have survived cancer. To investigate, Rinku Sutradhar, PhD, a senior scientist at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences in Toronto and an associate professor with the University of Toronto in Canada, and her colleagues analyzed information dating back to 2010 on 8601 adults at least five years past a cancer diagnosis who were matched with 8601 individuals without a prior cancer diagnosis based on sex and calendar year of birth. Follow-up was stopped at any indication of cancer recurrence, second malignancy, or new cancer diagnosis. The researchers looked for opioid prescriptions filled at a pharmacy during the observation period for each individual.

Related Stories

The rate of opioid prescribing was 1.22 times higher among survivors than corresponding matched controls. Over a 36-month period, the average number of opioid prescriptions filled by survivors was 7.7, compared with 6.3 for controls. This increased rate of opioid prescribing was also seen among survivors who were 10 or more years past their cancer diagnosis. Individuals with lower income, and those who were younger, from rural neighborhoods, and with more comorbidities had significantly higher prescribing rates. Sex was not associated with prescribing rates.

"Our research findings raise concerns about the diagnosis and management of chronic pain problems among survivors stemming from their cancer diagnosis or treatment," said Dr. Sutradhar. "Physicians providing primary care to cancer survivors should consider close examination of reasons for continued opioid use to differentiate chronic pain from dependency."

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/cancer/study-reveals-higher-opioid-use-among-cancer-survivors

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sheffield scientists discover that simple arthritis drug could help treat blood cancer sufferers
History of periodontal disease linked to greater risk of developing any cancer, study shows
DKFZ scientists reveal how cancer cells suppress immune system to spread and multiply
Gut bacterium can stop chemotherapy from causing cancer cell death
Penn researchers discover how DNA damage turns immune cells against cancer
Neuroscientists uncover genetic basis for formation of meningiomas in childhood cancer survivors
Researchers ferreting out patients most likely to become resistant to cancer treatment
Ground-breaking discovery gives new hope to women with particular breast cancer sub-types

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows link between history of gum disease and increased cancer risk in older women