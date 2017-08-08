Promising brain cancer vaccine developed at Roswell Park receives orphan drug status from FDA

August 8, 2017

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded orphan drug status to a promising immunotherapy vaccine developed at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The FDA notified MimiVax LLC, a Roswell Park spinoff company, on Aug. 3 that its application for orphan status for SurVaxM as treatment for glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, had been approved.

Orphan status is a special designation awarded to encourage innovation and exploration of approaches to treat rare diseases that affect relatively few people. SurVaxM, also known as DRU-2017-5947, is an immunotherapy drug that targets survivin, a cell-survival protein present in most cancers.

Invented by two Roswell Park faculty members, the vaccine stimulates the immune system to kill tumor cells that contain survivin, a protein that helps cancer cells to resist conventional treatments. A phase II study of SurVaxM given in addition to standard treatment for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma is ongoing at Roswell Park and four other institutions: the Cleveland Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

"We are excited by the results to date and appreciative of this acknowledgment that SurVaxM holds promise," says SurVaxM co-inventor Robert Fenstermaker, MD, Chair of Neurosurgery at Roswell Park and Chief Medical Officer at MimiVax. "Those of us working to help patients with glioblastoma to live longer realize that the gains from existing therapies have been quite limited. We are eager to move this work forward to a larger multicenter randomized study with the momentum provided by the orphan status designation."

Related Stories

The vaccine is designed to control tumor growth and recurrence.

"There are a couple of things that distinguish our approach," adds co-inventor Michael Ciesielski, PhD, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at Roswell Park and Chief Scientific Officer for MimiVax. "SurVaxM is an engineered molecule capable of stimulating the immune system in several different ways to recognize and kill cancer cells. And the fact that its target, survivin, is present in many different types of cancer suggests potentially broad application against cancer."

On the strength of an interim analysis of the in-progress phase II study, the investigators expect to pursue late-stage clinical trials with SurVaxM, pending FDA approval. The vaccine is also being studied in other types of cancer, with a separate clinical study underway looking at SurVaxM as part of combination therapy for multiple myeloma.

The vaccine team credits donations to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation with moving their vaccine research forward. The Alliance Foundation raises funds in support of research and patient-care programs at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, including the current study of SurVaxM in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

Source:

https://www.roswellpark.org/media/news/fda-awards-orphan-status-brain-cancer-vaccine-developed-roswell-park-cancer-institute

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify decreased brain pH levels in mouse models of mental disorders
Opioid prescription use found to be more common among cancer survivors
UVA researchers identify connection between dopamine neurons and brain’s circadian center
New substance restores brain function in Alzheimer's animal model
Penn researchers discover how DNA damage turns immune cells against cancer
Neuroscientists uncover genetic basis for formation of meningiomas in childhood cancer survivors
Green tea component could alleviate insulin resistance, obesity, and cognitive impairment
Aging chimps show Alzheimer’s like brain changes – new research shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
History of periodontal disease linked to greater risk of developing any cancer, study shows