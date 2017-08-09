CHLA researchers succeed in better defining rare pediatric malignant liver disease

August 9, 2017

Investigators at Children's Hospital Los Angeles have succeeded in better defining a rare pediatric malignant liver disease -- a necessary step in achieving an optimum treatment.

The research into hepatocellular malignant neoplasm-NOS (HEMNOS) is the largest case study of its kind to date. HEMNOS is a recently described entity that has features of the most common pediatric liver cancer -- hepatoblastoma (HB), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) -- a liver cancer more commonly seen in adults.

While HEMNOS typically has been treated much like HCC, the CHLA investigators found that treating HEMNOS like a subtype of hepatoblastoma yielded more positive treatment outcomes in children.

Related Stories

The researchers analyzed 11 patients (ages four to 15) with liver cancer, originally seen from 2000-2016, all of whom received HB-targeted chemotherapy and complete surgical resection. HEMNOS had been thought to have a very poor prognosis, an impression created by the single previous case series on this topic. However, all of the CHLA patients survived and achieved remission, despite being considered high risk.

"The high survival rate of our patients further supports our argument that HEMNOS is best considered a subtype of hepatoblastoma," said Leo Mascarenhas, MD, MS, deputy director of the Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Diseases and senior author on the study. "Without such a clear definition of the tumor, patients may be treated inappropriately."

The investigators performed a series of analyses to better define this unique group of tumors. Their pathology review of pre-chemotherapy specimens showed that six tumors had overlapping tissue features of HB and HCC, four had predominant HB histology, along with focal HCC-like histology and one had HB histology. "No matter what their original diagnosis, each patient benefited when HEMNOS was treated like hepatoblastoma," said Shengmei Zhou, MD, a pediatric pathologist at CHLA and lead author on the study.

Investigators also looked for the expression of the telomerase gene (TERT), a repetitive DNA-protein complex crucial for the survival of cancer cells. They identified TERT expression in nine of the 11 cases.

In their next step, the researchers plan to study the genomic difference of the HEMNOS tumor compared to classic hepatoblastoma and hepatocellular carcinoma to gain new insights into the pathophysiology of this cancer.

Source:

https://www.chla.org/press-release/identifying-new-type-liver-tumor

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Experimental drug protects mice from obesity-related liver disease
Scientists develop portable device for detecting circulating tumor cells
Combining intraoperative imaging with PET scans helps surgeons remove hidden cancer cells
New study links hepatic inflammation to western diet
Joint research initiative aims to employ novel lifestyle intervention to treat NAFLD
Bone metastasis-targeting drug shows potential as new therapeutic strategy for osteosarcoma
Scientists develop first app and method to predict heart events after liver transplant
Study links heart failure biomarker to tumors observed in rare genetic diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic test that predicts prognosis could benefit early-stage colon cancer patients