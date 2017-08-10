Dendritic-specific Golgi plays key role in early neuropathy of degenerative brain disease

August 10, 2017

A joint research team of DGIST (Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology) have identified the early neuropathic mechanism of polyglutamine brain disease, one of the representative degenerative brain diseases, and suggested a way to restore. It is expected to accelerate the development of the early neuropathy treatment for a variety of degenerative brain diseases, including dementia, Parkinson's disease and Lou Gehrig's disease that are commonly known to be caused by toxic proteins.

DGIST (President, Sang Hyuk Son) announced on July 17, Monday, that a research team led by Professor Lee Sung-bae of the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and a research team of Professor Daehee Hwang (Vice-Director of Center for Plant Aging Research, Institute for Basic Science) of the Department of New Biology, have identified the early neuropathic mechanism of dendritic-specific Golgi on neurodegenerative brain diseases in neuronal cells for the first time in the world.

The development of science and technology and the advancement of medical technology have increased the elderly population. Especially in Korea, one of the 10 elderly people aged 65 or older in recent years has been suffering from dementia. With the increasing number of patients suffering from intractable degenerative brain disease, many studies have been conducted to understand and treat brain diseases all over the world. However, the development of therapeutic agents is insufficient.

In particular, the patients who seek doctors after realizing that they have degenerative brain diseases are likely to have already damaged brain cells and it is difficult to expect an effective recovery by using a commercially available therapeutic agent. Therefore, it is essential to understand how degenerative brain disease progresses in the early stage.

The research teams led by Professor Sung Bae Lee and Professor Daehee Hwang have verified for the first time in the world that dendritic-specific Golgi, one of the cellular organelles in neurons, plays a key role in early neuropathy of degenerative brain disease.

Related Stories

In a model of degenerative brain diseases such as Huntington's chorea and spinal cord cerebellar degeneration that are caused by polyglutamine toxic protein, the research teams identified that deformation or abnormality of dendritic-specific Golgi, which plays a key role in supplying the cell membrane of brain cells, is the major cause of degenerative brain disease as it leads morphological transformation of neuronal cells.

In this morphologically modified brain cells, the study has demonstrated that the early neuropathy of diseased brain cells can be restored by inducing overexpression of the CrebA gene, the newly discovered key factor in pathology. In addition, by identifying the transcription factors involved in the early neuropathy caused by toxic proteins such as CrebA and high-level factor CBP, the researchers have suggested that they could be new subjects to develop therapeutic agents for degenerative brain diseases.

DGIST Professor Sung Bae Lee said "The key of this study is that we have verified that dendrite-specific Golgi of brain cells plays a core role in the early neuropathy of degenerative brain disease." He added "By restoring the early stages of the disease, we expect to accelerate the development of therapeutic drugs that can effectively treat degenerative brain diseases."

Source:

http://en.dgist.ac.kr/site/dgist_eng/menu/508.do?siteId=dgist_eng&snapshotId=3&pageId=429&cmd=read&contentNo=35010

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify decreased brain pH levels in mouse models of mental disorders
Habitual players of action video games have less grey matter in their brain, study reveals
Study finding provides new target besides the brain to develop therapies for sleep disorders
Researchers identify new regulators of brain metastases in lung cancer patients
UVA researchers identify connection between dopamine neurons and brain’s circadian center
Salk professor receives NSF funding to pursue advanced modeling of the brain
Scientists receive NSF grant to develop new methods for decoding neural data
Scientists creating blood test to identify breast cancer patients at risk for brain metastasis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gadolinium-based MRI contrast agents deposit in the brain