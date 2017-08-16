BU scientist wins $231,000 AHA award to improve cardiovascular therapies

August 16, 2017

Vijaya B. Kolachalama, PhD, assistant professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), has received a Scientist Development grant from the American Heart Association (AHA).

The $231,000 award will fund his three-year study, "Mechanisms of drug-coated balloon therapy." This project will focus on developing models for smarter artery care including improving drug coated angioplasty balloons that could benefit patients with clogged arteries. Devices such as stents and balloon catheters are used millions of times each year to help manage coronary heart disease, the leading cause of global mortality.

Kolachalama's research involves machine learning which is a type of artificial intelligence that provides computers with the ability to learn without being explicitly programmed. His laboratory is focused on three areas: machine learning and image processing for precision medicine, machine learning and cardiovascular simulation and mechanisms of endovascular therapies. For more than a decade, his research has been within the cardiovascular domain, specifically on endovascular device-based therapies.

Related Stories

Kolachalama received his undergraduate degree in aerospace engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He then obtained a PhD from the University of Southampton, UK. His doctoral research under the guidance of Neil Bressloff, PhD, and Prasanth Nair, MD, was focused on developing machine learning approaches to quantify the benefits of interventions such as stenting or bypass grafting, as a means of individualizing therapies.

Upon completing his PhD, Kolachalama joined Elazer Edelman's laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as a postdoctoral associate. His work focused on expanding computational and imaging paradigms to better quantify the mechanisms of local drug delivery from cardiovascular devices. As an Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education fellow at the FDA, Kolachalama helped define and promote the role of computational modeling for medical device development and regulatory evaluation. Before joining BUSM, he was a principal member of technical staff in the machine intelligence group at the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, in Cambridge, Mass.

The goal of the Scientist Development grant is to support promising young scientists in cardiovascular and stroke research in the gap between completion of their research training and readiness as an independent investigator

Source:

https://www.bmc.org/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SBIR Fast-Track grant to fund study on new drug that targets cardiovascular diseases
Modifying gene expression may provide path to preventive treatments for heart failure, study suggests
An exercise pill for heart failure patients
Researchers uncover novel role for Gata4 in reducing post-heart attack fibrosis
Researchers hint at experimental molecular treatment for heart failure
Obese patients tend to require additional ICU services after heart surgery
Hospitals slashed use of two heart drugs after huge price hikes
Gestational exposure to diesel exhaust could increase susceptibility to adult heart failure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

It is important to keep in mind that nontuberculous mycobacteria are environmental, and so unlike mycobacterial tuberculosis, generally this is not a person to person transmitted disease. The organisms are found universally in water and soil and so most people are exposed on a daily basis.

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

Counteracting premature aging

Aging is the continuing process of such stress exposures, and with advancing age (normal aging), we must carry lots of senescent cells within our bodies. Senescent cells also often provide some ‘bad influences’ to surrounding healthy cells; such as chronic inflammation and tumorigenesis

Counteracting premature aging

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Operating procedures collated in OMNIS platform for laboratory efficiency and convenience