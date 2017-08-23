FUJIFILM SonoSite continues to improve, expand ultrasound training and education

FUJIFILM SonoSite continues to lead the way in ultrasound training and education, helping clinicians to develop and maintain their practical skills in a variety of disciplines. Learning a new ultrasound procedure or technique can be challenging – particularly if you feel that you do not have adequate understanding or training – and it remains a barrier to clinicians making the transition to using ultrasound in everyday practice. That’s why FUJIFILM SonoSite established the education center in Luton, to provide expert training and instruction to support the learning needs of doctors, nurses and practitioners across a broad range of disciplines.

Demonstration and workshop facilities at the SonoSite education center

Every month, people from all over Europe take part in the ultrasound courses, delivered and designed by point-of-care specialists from the medical industry, with backgrounds in regional anesthesia, EMED, critical care and musculoskeletal treatment. The course attendees, often with little or no experience of daily ultrasound use, are provided with expert tuition and plenty of opportunities to ask questions, and gain confidence and experience using ultrasound on the Blue Phantom™ ultrasound training model.

Finding the perfect CURE

Recently, as part of its drive to continually improve and expand its educational services, FUJIFILM SonoSite hosted a complete ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia education (CURE) course at its training center. The two-day event – held on the 15th and 16th of May – featured a new extended format that provided more extensive, in-depth ultrasound training than ever before, delivered by experienced, friendly consultants.

The well-received course, taught through a mixture of mini lectures, video presentations and practical sessions, described the use of point-of-care ultrasound for regional anesthesia – including brachial plexus, lumbar plexus and truncal blocks – beginning with a review of the anatomy and indications for each type of block. Participant numbers were limited to ensure maximum hands-on time, and the practical sessions featured a mix of live model scanning and ultrasound-guided needle placement in phantoms, with an emphasis on individual tuition and feedback from course tutors.

If you missed the CURE course in May, you are warmly invited to attend the next course scheduled for the 30th of October 2017, which qualifies for CPD credits from the Royal College of Anesthetists, and counts towards the European Diploma in Regional Anesthesia and Acute Pain Management (EDRA).

Upcoming courses

Throughout October and November, FUJIFILM SonoSite is running further courses in ultrasound-guided venous access, Level 1 emergency medical ultrasound, and scanning techniques for musculoskeletal soft tissue and joints. The company has also teamed up with USabcd to offer a one-day course aimed at critical care physicians and surgeons exploring focused intensive care echocardiography (FICE).

To register for upcoming courses, and to learn more about other FUJIFILM SonoSite educational initiatives, visit www.sonositeeducation. com