Breakthrough ultrasound sensor opens new possibilities for wearable medical devices

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology)Nov 12 2025

Conventional wearable ultrasound sensors have been limited by low power output and poor structural stability, making them unsuitable for high-resolution imaging or therapeutic applications. A KAIST research team has now overcome these challenges by developing a flexible ultrasound sensor with statically adjustable curvature. This breakthrough opens new possibilities for wearable medical devices that can capture precise, body-conforming images and perform noninvasive treatments using ultrasound energy.

KAIST (President Kwang Hyung Lee) announced on November 12 that a research team led by Professor Hyunjoo Jenny Lee from the School of Electrical Engineering developed a "flex-to-rigid (FTR)" capacitive micromachined ultrasonic transducer (CMUT) capable of transitioning freely between flexibility and rigidity using a semiconductor wafer process (MEMS).

The team incorporated a low-melting-point alloy (LMPA) inside the device. When an electric current is applied, the metal melts, allowing the structure to deform freely; upon cooling, it solidifies again, fixing the sensor into the desired curved shape.

Conventional polymer-membrane-based CMUTs have suffered from a low elastic modulus, resulting in insufficient acoustic power and blurred focal points during vibration. They have also lacked curvature control, limiting precise focusing on target regions.

Professor Lee's team designed an FTR structure that combines a rigid silicon substrate with a flexible elastomer bridge, achieving both high output performance and mechanical flexibility. The embedded LMPA enables dynamic adjustment and fixation of the transducer's shape by toggling between solid and liquid states through electrical control.

As a result, the new sensor can automatically focus ultrasound on a specific region according to its curvature - without requiring separate beamforming electronics - and maintains stable electrical and acoustic performance even after repeated bending.

The device's acoustic output reaches the level of low-intensity focused ultrasound (LIFU), which can gently stimulate tissues to induce therapeutic effects without causing damage. Experiments on animal models demonstrated that noninvasive spleen stimulation reduced inflammation and improved mobility in arthritis models.

Related Stories

In the future, the team plans to extend this technology to a two-dimensional (2D) array structure - arranging multiple sensors in a grid - to enable simultaneous high-resolution ultrasound imaging and therapeutic applications, paving the way for a new generation of smart medical systems.

Because the technology is compatible with semiconductor fabrication processes, it can be mass-produced and adapted for wearable and home-use ultrasound systems.

This study was conducted by Sang-Mok Lee, Xiaojia Liang (co-first authors), and their collaborators under the supervision of Professor Hyunjoo Jenny Lee. The results were published online on October 23 in npj Flexible Electronics (Impact Factor: 15.5).

The research was supported by the Bio & Medical Technology Development Program (Brain Science Convergence Research Program) of the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) and the Korea Medical Device Development Fund, a multi-ministerial R&D initiative.

Source:

KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology)

Journal reference:

Lee, S.-M., et al. (2025). Flexible ultrasound transducer array with statically adjustable curvature for anti-inflammatory treatment. npj Flexible Electronics. doi:10.1038/s41528-025-00484-7. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41528-025-00484-7

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New ultrasound technique used to stimulate multiple locations in the brain simultaneously
Ultrasound device enables precise non-invasive stimulation of deep brain regions
New imaging technique can map the blood flow of an entire organ in 4D
Lavender oil could speed recovery after brain surgery
Study identifies key metric for safe blood brain barrier opening in glioblastoma patients
Low-intensity ultrasound emerges as key tool in regenerative medicine
New nanoparticle system uses ultrasound to precisely deliver drugs
AXT brings Iconeus functional ultrasound to Australia and New Zealand, advancing brain research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Patients face vitamin deficiencies years after bariatric surgery