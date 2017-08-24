The Royal Society of Medicine to host 15th Medical Innovations Summit in London

The 15th Medical Innovations Summit will take place at the Royal Society of Medicine on Saturday 16 September.

Presentations will feature a program to prepare patients for cancer surgery involving diet and nutrition, psychological wellbeing and physical fitness from Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. This innovative approach has improved health and reduced post-operative complications.

A bio-pharmaceutical company located in the thriving biologics cluster in Aberdeen will describe its rapidly progressing pipeline of next-generation solo MER products for the sight-saving treatment of inflammatory diseases of the eye and inflammatory conditions of the gut.

MQ, the first major charity funding much-needed scientific research to transform the lives of everyone affected by mental illness will explain its diverse, innovative and integrated approach and feature a project which is linking data from schools with mental health data to determine if factors in schools can help predict suicidal behaviors.

The day-long summit will feature thirteen innovations with speakers including three UK teenagers who will be presenting their innovations in the fields of cardiac surgery and epilepsy.