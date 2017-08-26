ESCMID conference brings together renowned experts to address most pressing questions on vaccines

August 26, 2017

Registration is open for the 4th ESCMID Conference on Vaccines. New and old diseases in children and adults: unmet needs in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Friday 8 September to Sunday 10 September 2017. Registration for bona fide journalists is free.

The conference, organized by the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID), brings together about 40 internationally renowned experts who will present and debate the most recent data and approaches that will protect generations to come from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Novel inventions, better understanding of disease pathogenesis, and improved surveillance are constantly redefining vaccine strategies. The European section of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) helped develop a scientific programme addressing the most pressing questions.

Highlights include presentations on the progress that has been made in the management of viral diseases, including Zika or Ebola viruses, which have caused recent difficult-to-contain outbreaks. Prof. Marco Aurelio Safadi will review the tragedy of congenital Zika syndrome in Brazil, and Prof. Alan Barrett will present the progress of vaccines against Zika virus.

The current status of some new vaccines of utmost importance will be discussed: Prof. Stanley Plotkin will discuss new developments in human cytomegalovirus immunization while Prof. Adrian Hill and Prof. Miguel ORyan will review malaria and norovirus vaccines, respectively.

Other highlights include Prof. Ananda Bandyopadhyay from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation who will discuss efforts to eradicate polio, and Prof. Federico Martinon who will address unexpected non-specific benefits of vaccines. International leader, Prof. Louis Bont chairs a symposium reviewing new vaccines targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes a great burden in children and adults.

The conference will also cover new and improved vaccines and approaches for diseases that are traditionally prevented by vaccination, such as pneumococcal diseases, tuberculosis, diphtheria and meningococcal infections. Dr Robb Butler from the WHO will address inequity in vaccine opportunities in Europe and the hot topic how experts can approach the media and the public to convince them that vaccines are safe and effective.

Topics include:

  • Equity in immunization
  • Exposing the gaps in vaccine-preventable diseases
  • Vaccines for new global threats
  • Innovative approaches for vaccines against old diseases
  • Approaches and communication for the implementation of vaccines
  • Non-specific effects of vaccines

Organizing Committee:

  • Ron Dagan, Beer Sheva, Israel
  • Robb Butler, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Mario Poljak, Ljubljana, Slovenia
  • Susanna Esposito, Perugia, Italy
  • Lucia Pastore Celentano, Stockholm, Sweden

ESCMID welcomes the interest of the press and is happy to assist journalists attending the conference or to those who are interested in covering the conference off site. To register or for more information or please contact the ESCMID Communications Manager https://www.escmid.org/news_media/media_information/

Source:

https://www.escmid.org/

