Study could lead to improved treatment protocols for elderly patients requiring mechanical ventilation

August 29, 2017

Mechanical ventilation can be a lifesaver for patients suffering from lung disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and pneumonia. Unfortunately, the use of ventilators to support breathing can cause further lung injury, particularly in elderly patients.

Now, a team of researchers at the University of Georgia and Virginia Commonwealth University has developed a computer model to help scientists better understand changes in lung function and respiratory mechanics as people age. They say their work could lead to improved treatment protocols for patients requiring mechanical ventilation. The study was published yesterday in the journal PLOS ONE.

"In general, our dynamic lung function and respiratory mechanics degrade as we grow older," said Ramana Pidaparti, a professor and associate dean for academic programs in UGA's College of Engineering, who served as the study's senior author. "Our study demonstrates and quantifies the effects of aging on airflow dynamics and lung capacity. Understanding these underlying mechanisms can help us develop ways to better treat elderly patients."

Despite the benefits of using mechanical ventilation to assist or replace spontaneous breathing, the therapy can lead to a wide range of complications known collectively as ventilator-induced lung injury, or VILI. These complications include air leaks, oxygen toxicity and structural damage to the lungs. The death rate for elderly patients requiring mechanical ventilation is about 53 percent.

While scientists know that lung function decreases as people age, Pidaparti says it's been difficult for researchers to learn about underlying changes in the mechanical characteristics of lung tissue over time and how those changes are related to VILI.

The UGA and VCU scientists were especially interested in lung compliance, the ability of the lung tissue to absorb applied force resulting from mechanical ventilation. Lungs with low compliance are stiff and require greater pressure to reach a given volume, making breathing more difficult.

Related Stories

Using MRI and CT scan data, the UGA and VCU scientists created models of a 50-year-old's and an 80-year-old's tracheobronchial tree, bronchioles and alveolar sacs, where aging effects are more pronounced. The researchers performed computational simulations to estimate lung function of the models under mechanical ventilation.

The researchers found lung compliance increased by 41 percent for the 80-year-old as compared to the 50-year-old, suggesting that extra work was required to fill the lungs of an older patient with air. In addition, the simulation showed the elderly are significantly more susceptible to VILI due to changes in the mechanical properties of the lung as measured by pressure, wall shear stress and tissue strain.

The study is part of a larger investigation of lung inflammation and its relationship to ventilator-induced lung injury. The team is examining how the air pressure exerted by mechanical ventilators places stress on lung tissue and how that stress can lead to inflammation and further damage.

They study's authors say the findings are important considerations for the use of mechanical ventilation in elderly patients.

"The ultimate goal of our research is to determine the patient-specific optimal settings for mechanical ventilation airflow that support breathing without harming the patient," said Pidaparti.​

Source:

http://news.uga.edu/releases/article/ventilator-induced-lung-injuries/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers shed new light on MS relapse during upper respiratory infections
Parker launches new high flow proportional valve for respiratory medical devices
Researchers compare asthma management, treatment outcomes in two countries
Bedfont® return to ERS to celebrate 10 years of improving asthma management
Researchers explore complex relationship between weight and asthma in children
Chronic stress triggers fatal organ failure via new neural pathway
Study finds that yoga and meditation practices enhance resilience, wellbeing
Researchers find clues to how chemotherapy drug fuels cancer spread from the breast to lungs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Racial disparities in childhood asthma linked to residential segregation