Non-drug behavioral treatments to address symptoms may help older adults with multiple chronic conditions

August 31, 2017

When we have several chronic health conditions as we age, the symptoms we experience can reduce our quality of life. In fact, having multiple chronic conditions is linked to symptoms that can restrict our ability to perform our daily routines. Some 70 percent of adults over the age of 75 have more than two chronic health conditions. Nearly 55 percent of Medicare recipients who have had a stroke or heart failure have five or more chronic conditions.

In a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, researchers note that little is known about treating symptoms of multiple illnesses because people with two or more conditions are usually excluded from studies for specific diseases.

The researchers examined the results of a study that was originally designed to test how well people did after they stopped taking statin medication used to lower cholesterol levels. Their goal was to better understand the outcomes of having multiple diseases, the burden that symptoms placed on older adults, and the effects multiple chronic problems had on older adults' ability to function. In addition, the researchers compared how a having diagnosis of cancer to having multiple chronic conditions affected an older adult's ability to function.

The study had 381 participants, mostly in their 70s. Nearly 52 percent of study participants had been diagnosed with cancer. People without cancer were diagnosed with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a long-term illness in which breathing becomes more and more of a challenge), congestive heart failure, dementia, renal disease (diseases that affect the kidney), and other chronic illnesses. Most commonly, the participants had combinations of COPD, congestive heart failure, and cardiovascular disease.

Related Stories

The researchers learned that having multiple chronic conditions was linked to symptoms that could be a burden for people. However, the symptoms did not affect their ability to function. Researchers also learned that people with cancer functioned better than people with multiple chronic conditions.

The researchers concluded that the total sum of symptoms, rather than the combination of chronic conditions, was linked to an older adult's ability to function well. They suggested that specific symptoms, such as depression and fatigue, might be responsible for the effect symptoms had on a person's ability to function well. Depression and fatigue were proven to worsen other symptoms, note the researchers.

"Our findings support the growing evidence recommending a shift from disease-specific treatment to addressing the symptoms that result from having multiple chronic conditions," wrote the researchers.

Source:

http://www.healthinaging.org/blog/for-older-adults-with-multiple-chronic-conditions-using-non-drug-behavioral-treatments-for-symptoms-may-be-helpful/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Biomedical engineering researchers aim to attack two banes of cardiovascular disease
Enhanced levels of NPs in adipose tissue protect against obesity and insulin resistance
Immunotherapy that uses existing cancer drugs in a new way delivers promising results
Tumor irradiation may prolong survival of NSCLC patients undergoing novel chemotherapy formulation
UC San Diego researchers receive $18.2 million grant for B cell cancer clinical trial
Heat therapy could be promising treatment to help fight against cancer, autoimmune problems
Reducing inflammation without lowering cholesterol significantly lowers rate of recurrent cardiovascular events
Clinical benefit of LDL cholesterol lowering therapies could depend on reduction in apoB particles

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Slow walkers could be at higher risk of heart disease, say researchers