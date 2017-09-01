Mayo Clinic research clarifies relationship between two genes that fuel neuroblastoma spread

September 1, 2017

For the first time, Mayo Clinic researchers and colleagues present data on how nervous system tumors, called neuroblastomas, spread. Their paper, published in Cancer Cell, clarifies the relationship between two genes that fuel the aggressive spread of neuroblastomas.

Neuroblastoma is a cancer that most commonly affects children age 5 or younger, though it may rarely occur in older children. The cancer develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body but most commonly arises in and around the adrenal glands, which have similar origins to nerve cells and sit atop the kidneys.

Like other cancers, neuroblastoma characteristics are linked to genetic alterations.

"Increased expression of the LMO1 gene is associated with aggressive, high-risk neuroblastomas," says Shizhen Zhu, M.D., Ph.D., lead author on the paper and a biomedical researcher at Mayo Clinic. "Our genetic analyses using zebra fish demonstrates for the first time that LMO1 cooperates with the MYCN gene to accelerate tumor onset and increase tumor penetrance."

Two strains of zebra fish, developed at Mayo Clinic's Zebra Fish Facility, were engineered to express either LMO1 or MYCN at high levels.

"We developed the first zebra fish model of neuroblastoma metastasis to uncover the molecular mechanism underlying LMO1-mediated neuroblastoma spread, because this is a major problem in two-thirds of the children who have high-risk disease at diagnosis," says Dr. Zhu.

As the authors report in the Cancer Cell paper, the two strains of zebra fish were interbred. In the fish expressing both MYCN and LMO1, the authors observed tumor development in 80 percent of the offspring by 24 weeks of age. In offspring expressing only the MYCN gene, tumors developed in only 20 to 30 percent during the same time period.

Related Stories

"This is the first evidence in an animal model that high levels of LMO1 expression promote metastasis of MYCN-induced neuroblastoma," says Dr. Zhu. "The mechanism to account for this, according to our findings, is the dysregulation of genes associated with the extracellular matrix."

The extracellular matrix is the material that exists between cells. It includes structural and chemical elements that link cells physically and in terms of communication. In zebra fish expressing both genes, markers of stiffness increased in the extracellular matrix. The authors suggest that high level of LMO1 expression changes expression of genes controlling the extracellular matrix. And that may, in turn, lead to alterations that benefit tumor growth and spread.

Knowing how LMO1 contributes to neuroblastoma aggression does not directly apply to patients today says Dr. Zhu. But she emphasizes that this zebra fish model is vital to address the unmet needs of patients in the future.

"Our zebra fish model of neuroblastoma with transgenic expression of LMO1 and MYCN should provide a valuable platform for evaluating the effects of drugs to prevent or inhibit neuroblastoma metastasis going forward," says Dr. Zhu. Her laboratory is conducting follow-up studies based on the unique zebra fish model from this study to translate the knowledge into effective therapies.

Source:

https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-researchers-identify-genes-fueling-neuroblastoma-spread/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Counteracting premature aging
Vitamin B3 supplementation during pregnancy may prevent birth defects, in-vivo study suggests
Scientists link new gene clusters to poor breast cancer prognosis
Broccoli may help type 2 diabetes patients manage their blood sugar, study finds
Faulty BRCA genes and their linkage to breast and ovarian cancer: Study
Liquid biopsies show potential use for cancer screening
Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?
Women with a medical history of breast or ovarian cancer often fail to test for inherited genetic changes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
US scientists make advances in modifying human embryos