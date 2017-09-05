Study reveals benefits of defibrillators in heart disease patients treated with CRT

September 5, 2017

Some heart disease patients who are treated with cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) would live longer and have fewer hospital admissions if they also received a defibrillator, concludes a team of researchers led by Aston Medical School at Aston University.

The device could be beneficial to patients diagnosed with non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, which is chronic disease of the heart muscle, and who also have heart muscle scars.

The results of the study - Clinical outcomes of Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy with or without defibrillation in non-ischemic cardiomyopathy: impact of left ventricular midwall fibrosis - were published recently by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Professor Francisco Leyva, Professor of Cardiology at Aston Medical School, led the research and said: "Previous studies have ruled out defibrillators as being beneficial for people undergoing CRT as treatment for cardiomyopathy. However, these studies did not use MRI scans to detect scar tissue within the muscle of the patient's heart.  

"Our study is the first to use MRI scans to determine whether patients with non-ischemic cardiomyopathy who have a defibrillator fitted do better than those who are given a pacemaker.

"The findings show that the addition of a defibrillator would be very advantageous to patients who also have heart muscle scar tissue in that they will potentially live longer and will be less likely to be admitted to hospital for heart failure or other cardiac problems."

The study involved 252 patients with cardiomyopathy from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Good Hope Hospital in Birmingham over a period of up to 14 years. Of the 252 patients, 68 also had heart muscle scarring.  

Related Stories

"The findings have implications for the choice of device used to help treat patients with non-ischemic cardiomyopathy," added Professor Leyva.

"We are recommending that defibrillators should be added to patients with cardiomyopathy with heart muscle scars who are being treated with cardiac resynchronization therapy."

CRT is an implanted device that coordinates the contractions between the heart's left and right ventricles, while an implanted defibrillator helps to control life-threatening arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats, that might lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

In cardiomyopathy, the heart muscle becomes enlarged or thickens and in some cases, muscle tissue is replaced with scar tissue. As the disease progresses, the heart grows weaker and less able to pump blood around the body and maintain normal electrical rhythm. This can lead to heart failure, irregular heart beat and complications including a build-up of fluid in the body and heart valve problems.

Cardiomyopathy affects people of all ages and there are numerous causes including it being genetic or as a result of other health conditions and diseases.

Treatment includes lifestyle changes, drug therapy, surgery and implanted devices.

Source:

http://www.aston.ac.uk/news/releases/2017/september/heart-muscle-disease-patients-benefit-from-defibrillator-research/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers explore freshwater turtles to understand mechanisms that protect from heart damage
Just three or four servings of fruit and veg a day reduce heart disease risk
Junk genes could one day offer framework for treating people with familial hypercholesterolemia
Researchers identify gene variants linked to both type 2 diabetes and CHD risk
Study: Left atrial appendage closure during open heart surgery protects against brain infarctions
LSU Health New Orleans to receive $735,000 for improving heart attack recovery
10 percent of 50-year-old men have a heart of a 60-year-old
Drug combination superior in preventing further heart complications in people with vascular disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring breast density

Women start off with breasts that are predominately full of milk-producing glandular tissue (“dense tissue”). That tissue slowly changes to fat as the woman ages with an acceleration in that change over menopause.

Measuring breast density

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Biomedical engineering researchers aim to attack two banes of cardiovascular disease