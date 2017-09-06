Controlling zinc transporter levels could be effective plan to combat pancreatic cancer, other diseases

September 6, 2017

When trace elements rise to toxic levels, bad things happen.

Patients suffering from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease harbor significantly higher levels of zinc and iron in their brains than healthy patients. Those with pancreatic cancer have an unusually high amount of a specific zinc transporter. So, controlling those levels could be an effective plan of attack against these diseases and others, said Jian Hu, Michigan State University biochemist.

Hu and a team of MSU scientists have revealed a key structure of a molecular machine, a ZIP zinc transporter. Mapping the core of a bacterial ZIP - another celebrated first by Hu's lab - exposes its framework and mechanisms that are common in the ZIP family consisting, which comprises thousands of metal transporters.

The human genome encodes a total of fourteen ZIPs, and many of them are associated with diseases. The discovery, published in the current issue of Science Advances, gives pharmaceutical companies targets to test new drugs.

"ZIP4 is aberrantly overexpressed in pancreatic cancer cells, but it's not present in normal pancreatic tissue," Hu said. "This, and knowing that ZIP4 mutations also lead to a lethal genetic disorder, makes ZIP4 a prime drug target that could possibly help patients suffering from many diseases."

The genetic disorder, Acrodermatitis Enteropathica, is a rare but lethal condition caused by severe zinc deficiency. An earlier discovery by Hu's lab revealed the exterior of ZIP4's structure, or its extracellular domain, which functions as an accessory that makes the machinery more efficient.

"But without knowing the structural information of the core, we don't exactly know how the accessory works," Hu said. "We now see that the transmembrane domain is the core of the machine conducting zinc transport."

Related Stories

The team's structure reveals an unprecedented fold for membrane transporters, implying a unique transport mechanism.

"This distinguishes the ZIP family from any other known transporter family," Hu said.

Solving the crystal structure also led to a surprise finding. Examining the molecular architecture revealed two metal ions trapped halfway through the membrane, forming a binuclear metal center.

"It is quite unusual because it resembles the catalytic centers of some metalloenzymes, but apparently the ZIPs are not enzymes," Hu said. "Clarifying the function of the binuclear metal center is one of our primary goals in future studies."

Hu has dedicated much of his career studying zinc and other trace elements, as they are essential for life. Zinc is the second most-common trace element behind iron. By deciphering how the body maintains proper levels and exploring the effects when those elements go awry, he's hoping to unlock the mechanisms of human ZIP's secrets in their many critical roles.

"In the long run, we hope our study will contribute to the discovery of the ZIP inhibitors for pancreatic cancer and other devastating diseases," Hu said.

Source:

http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/zinc-transporter-key-to-fighting-pancreatic-cancer-and-more/?utm_campaign=media-pitch&utm_medium=email

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Prostate cancer screening reduces cancer deaths finds new analysis
Motorized molecules driven by light to cut into cancer cells
Researchers synthesizing new, first-in-class drug to stop growth of ER-positive breast cancer
Even small tumors can be aggressive in early stage breast cancer patients, study shows
New research could reduce recurrence of prostate cancer
Zika virus found to specifically kill glioblastoma brain cancer cells
Heat therapy could be promising treatment to help fight against cancer, autoimmune problems
New drug shows promise to treat women with estrogen positive metastatic breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

It is common to think that combat deployment is the most dangerous part of being a warfighter, and in many ways this is correct. However, warfighters need to do many things before they are cleared to deploy to combat zones. Most cases of exertional heat illness (EHI) reported in the U.S. military occur during non-combat activities, such as training regimens, ruck marches, and operational exercises.

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

Measuring breast density

Women start off with breasts that are predominately full of milk-producing glandular tissue (“dense tissue”). That tissue slowly changes to fat as the woman ages with an acceleration in that change over menopause.

Measuring breast density

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Trial confirms standard three-week dosing of chemotherapy as first line treatment in ovarian cancer