Penn research could pave way toward new treatments for chronic sinus infections

September 8, 2017

Bitter taste receptors in the upper airway are a first line of defense against sinus infections, but their ability to kill harmful toxins and pathogens is blocked when the sweet taste receptors are also stimulated. While glucose and other sugars are known to trigger these sweet taste receptors, researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania have now shown amino acids can also have that effect. This new understanding could help pave the way toward new treatments for chronic sinus infections. The researchers published their findings in the journal Science Signaling this week.

The clinical name for chronic sinus infections is rhinosinusitis. It affects nearly 35 million Americans each year - more than 10 percent of the country's population - and forces people across the country to spend more than $8 billion overall on health care costs.

Previous research at Penn has suggested that a novel way to treat these infections involves manipulating the nasal bitter and sweet taste receptors. Bitter receptors release small proteins called antimicrobial peptides which kill bacteria, viruses, and fungi that enter the nose, while sweet receptors - normally activated by sugar found in mucus - control the rate at which those peptides are released. When the body is healthy, this system maintains the status quo. But when pathogens, toxins, and allergens get into the upper respiratory tract, it throws off the balance.

This new study shows the sweet taste receptor, known as T1R, can also be activated by certain amino acids secreted by bacteria. Researchers took cells from rhinosinusitis patients and isolated the various communities of bacteria that were present. They found cultures of Staphylococcus bacteria produced two D-amino acids called D-Phe and D-Leu, both of which activate T1R sweet receptors and block the release of antimicrobial peptides.

Related Stories

"These amino acids, which come from Staphylococcus bacteria, block the body's natural immune response by essentially hitting the breaks on the defensive bitter taste receptors," said the study's senior author Noam A. Cohen, MD, PhD, an associate professor of Otorhinolaryngology and director of rhinology research at Penn.

Researchers also found D-Phe and D-Leu, combined with Staphylococcus, prevented the formation of other bacteria colonies - specifically, Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In addition to showing the importance of sweet and bitter taste receptors in shaping the microbial communities that exist in the human airway - researchers say this could also lead to specific therapies to treat chronic rhinosinusitis.

"Specifically, in the future, sweet-receptor blockers, which are known and used in some food and supplement products, may be useful to block activation of T1R, which would allow the body's normal defenses to work properly, even when high concentrations of D-amino acids are present," said the study's lead author Robert Lee, PhD, an assistant professor of Otorhinolaryngology and Physiology at Penn.

The researchers are developing such a therapy, and a patent on their work is pending.

Source:

https://www.pennmedicine.org/news/news-releases/2017/september/blocking-sweet-taste-receptors-can-help-body-fight-off-sinus-infections

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

University and pediatric hospital work together to improve lives of children with epilepsy
Nurses' scrubs with antimicrobial properties ineffective at preventing bacterial contamination
Aridhia signs pioneering research and innovation platform deal with Great Ormond Street Hospital
Study sheds light on virulence strategy of intracellular bacteria that cause legionellosis
Intestinal barrier of IBS patients allows bacteria to pass more freely than in healthy people
New discovery reveals gut bacteria and human cells speak the same chemical language
Research provides new insights into secret life of bacteria
G:BOX Chemi XX6 imaging system used to analyze how bacteria react to stressors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Every cell is a miniature factory taking in raw material (extracellular signals) and processing it to produce something (a biological response). But unlike a factory that can be easily tweaked to run at steady-state and look the same from day to day, cells are dynamic.

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

It is common to think that combat deployment is the most dangerous part of being a warfighter, and in many ways this is correct. However, warfighters need to do many things before they are cleared to deploy to combat zones. Most cases of exertional heat illness (EHI) reported in the U.S. military occur during non-combat activities, such as training regimens, ruck marches, and operational exercises.

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Coimbra Pediatric Hospital selects Congenica's Sapientia software platform for In2Genome project