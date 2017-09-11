Genome sequence cannot predict radiation resistance, say researchers

September 11, 2017

For the last two decades, researchers worldwide have been using whole genome sequencing to understand what makes cells radiation-resistant, hoping to solve an old biological mystery: why is it that one of the most radiation-resistant organisms, Deinococcus radiodurans, aka "Conan the bacterium," can survive hundreds of times more DNA damage caused by gamma rays than most other organisms? According to a study published recently in Standards of Genomic Sciences by researchers at the Uniformed Services University (USU), the amount of radiation a Deinococcus cell can survive in fact has little to do with the number and types of its DNA repair proteins.

Related Stories

The study, "High-quality genome sequence of the radioresistant bacterium Deinococcus ficus KS 0460," was published July 28 in Standards of Genomic Sciences, and was led by Dr. Michael J. Daly, professor of Pathology at USU, and Drs. Vera Y. Matrosova and Elena K. Gaidamakova, USU staff scientists.

Researchers have known for years that DNA repair enzymes are required to survive chromosome damage caused by radiation. The unanswered question has remained: why do ordinary repair enzymes work so much better in Deinococcus bacteria than in other cells? In 1997, "Conan the bacterium" became one of the first organisms ever to be subjected to whole genome sequencing. Back then, it took two years to sequence and decipher a bacterium, which takes just days now. The research team at USU compared Deinococcus ficus with dozens of its closest relatives including "Conan." In the end, there was nothing special about DNA repair machinery in Deinococcus. Instead, the metabolic configuration of cells – in other words, how they eat and process food – appears more important to understanding radiation resistance. This fresh insight points to new ways to help cancer patients survive radiation therapy, and to develop countermeasures against growing nuclear threats.

"Despite the very best genomic efforts to understand radiation resistance, a sequence simply cannot predict whether a cell is resistant or not. And, this is now forcing scientists to consider other ways to gauge radiation resistance," Daly said.

Source:

https://www.usuhs.edu/

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists build DNA from scratch using yeast
Duke neuroscientists pinpoint one powerful cell that serves as ‘master controller’ of habits
Researchers unravel genetic characteristics that increase risk of developing Tourette syndrome
Scientists identify novel role for retrotransposons in shaping embryonic chromatin landscape
Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?
Increased genomic risk can make small tumors aggressive, study says
Machine learning and whole-genomic sequence data could predict physical traits including the face for identification study reveals
Feeder-free stem cell culture media now available from AMSBIO

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

The report set out the NHS’ intentions of routinizing whole genome sequencing. It is particularly focused towards rare diseases and cancers, although conditions such as obesity, bacterial and other infections are also included.

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Every cell is a miniature factory taking in raw material (extracellular signals) and processing it to produce something (a biological response). But unlike a factory that can be easily tweaked to run at steady-state and look the same from day to day, cells are dynamic.

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Combined DNA and protein 'liquid biopsy' more accurate in identifying early-stage pancreatic cancer