Researchers reveal possible origin of cancer-associated fibroblasts

September 12, 2017

Researchers at Okayama University describe in Scientific Reports that cancer-associated fibroblasts — cells that play a key role in cancer progression — originate from cancer stem cells.  Preventing cancer stem cells from transforming into cancer-associated fibroblast may be a promising approach towards cancer treatment.

Representative bright field images showing the morphology of cells differentiating from cancer stem cell spheres.

Cancer progression is partly governed by a specialized type of cells known as cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), as they have the ability to support/mediate different signaling pathways in a tumor microenvironment. However, it is still unclear that how CAFs are generated. Now, a team of researchers led by Masaharu Seno from Okayama University has provided the first evidence that CAFs may originate from cancer stem cells (CSCs) — the cells that can develop into any type of cell occurring in a given tumor. An important implication of this finding is that novel therapeutic strategies can be designed to inhibit CSC-to-CAF conversion limiting the cancer progression

Seno and colleagues first created CSC-like cells following a protocol they had established earlier: by exposing the mouse induced pluripotent stem cells (miPSCs) , a type of reprogrammed cells with embryonic–like pluripotent state which can differentiate into any type of cells, to the conditioned medium prepared from the culture of human breast cancer cell line. The resulting cells displayed typical CSC-like phenotype. These cells exhibited three essential features of CSCs. The first one is self-renewal, which is attributed to a potential to form spheres in serum-free suspension cultures. The second one is ability to form malignant tumors in vivo. And the last one is the potential of differentiation. Here in this case the phenotype of CAF is found as one of the phenotypes CSCs differentiate into.  The researchers then separated fibroblast-like cells differentiating from CSC-like spheres in the presence of conditioned medium. These cells were compared with fibroblast-like cells generated directly from miPS cells. Comparative analysis revealed that CSC generated fibroblast-like cells displayed CAF-like phenotype. Therefore, Seno and co-workers concluded that the conditioned medium plays a key role in the differentiation of CSC-like spheres into CAFs.

Related Stories

Finally, the expression of CAF markers (proteins that are associated with the formation of CAFs) were analyzed and scientists found that the CAFs have high invasive potential when compared with normal fibroblasts. Therefore, these findings by Seno and colleagues indicate that CSCs are a source of CAF-like cells in tumor microenvironment.  Their model system is a valuable tool for analyzing the role of CAFs derived from CSC-like cells in the tumor microenvironment and, in the words of the researchers, “inhibiting the conversion of CSCs to CAFs might have potential therapeutic implications in the future”.

Source:

http://www.okayama-u.ac.jp/eng/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Two new treatments may benefit patients with high risk prostate cancer, trial shows
Fluorescent dye imaging tool lights up benign brain tumors during surgery
Colorectal cancer risk lowered by whole grains but increased by processed meats, says study
Researchers reveal new approach to precisely identify and treat prostate cancer
Abdominal weight found to be key predictor of cancer risk in postmenopausal women
Controlling zinc transporter levels could be effective plan to combat pancreatic cancer, other diseases
Researchers discover major mechanism in development of liver cancer
Blood tumor markers could be useful in monitoring therapeutic outcomes for lung cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

The report set out the NHS’ intentions of routinizing whole genome sequencing. It is particularly focused towards rare diseases and cancers, although conditions such as obesity, bacterial and other infections are also included.

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Every cell is a miniature factory taking in raw material (extracellular signals) and processing it to produce something (a biological response). But unlike a factory that can be easily tweaked to run at steady-state and look the same from day to day, cells are dynamic.

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Myriad Genetics introduces new precision medicine tool to enhance myRisk Hereditary Cancer test